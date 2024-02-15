MagazineBuy Print

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: My abbu watching me play for India is dream come true, says Sarfaraz after Test debut

Walking out to bat at 6, at the fall of Rohit Sharma, Sarfaraz Khan had to contend with a short leg, two midwickets, two deep fine legs, and a deep square as Mark Wood steamed in and made him smell leather. 

Published : Feb 15, 2024 18:10 IST , RAJKOT - 2 MINS READ

Ayan Acharya
India’s Sarfaraz Khan in action during the first day of the third Test against England.
Sarfaraz Khan’s agonising wait for an India cap ended on Thursday when he was named in the playing XI for the third England Test in Rajkot. Sarfaraz was run out for 62 from 66 balls, having taken down England’s spinners in particular. This was also the second-quickest Test fifty on debut for India, level with Hardik Pandya. “I wanted my abbu (Naushad Khan) to watch me play for India, so this is a dream come true,” Sarfaraz said after stumps on Day One.

Walking out to bat at 6, at the fall of Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai run machine had to contend with a short leg, two midwickets, two deep fine legs, and a deep square as Mark Wood steamed in and made him smell leather. 

There was the odd bluff too when the English speedster tried to slip in the yorker with the field still set for the short ball. But the 26-year-old right-hander was up to the task as he clipped it past midwicket to get off the mark in Tests with a three. 

India’s debutant Sarfaraz Khan with his parents ahead of the third Test against England.
In the over prior, Sarfaraz had looked to assert himself with an attempted slog sweep against Rehan Ahmed, which ended with him on his back. But a few quiet words from Ravindra Jadeja, who made a ton, calmed him down. “Jaddu Bhai asked me to take my time and assess the conditions before playing my shots. His advice helped. I like talking to my batting partner when I’m out in the middle. I had asked Jaddu Bhai to keep chatting with me in between overs,” said Sarfaraz with a smile.

ALSO READ | IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Rohit and Jadeja’s hundreds, Sarfaraz’s sizzling debut save India’s blushes on Day 1

Sarfaraz said he had been padded up for more than four hours, waiting for his chance to bat. Asked how he handled the anxiety, Sarfaraz said: “I told myself I’d waited so long for this opportunity. I can surely wait a little longer.”

England assistant coach Paul Collingwood also praised Sarfaraz’s bold strokeplay. “I am impressed by Sarfaraz. Ben (Stokes) obviously set attacking fields for him, but fair play to him. He had the courage to go over the fielders. He seems to love playing his shots and is a very good sweeper,” Collingwood said.

