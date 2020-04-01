Cricket

COVID-19: Ganguly visits Belur, donates 2000 kgs of rice for the needy

BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly, visited the Ramkrishna Mission in Belur and handed over 2000 kilograms of rice for the needy and poor.

Mumbai 01 April, 2020 17:05 IST

Sourav Ganguly on his visit to Ramkrishna Mission in Belur.

The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India president, Sourav Ganguly, visited the Ramkrishna Mission in Belur on Wednesday and handed over 2000 kilograms of rice for the needy.

 

With the country witnessing a 21-day lockdown due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Ganguly had announced that he would distribute rice, worth Rs 50 lakh, to the poor and needy.

 

Last week, the BCCI donated Rs 51 crore towards the PM-CARES relief fund to fight the pandemic.

