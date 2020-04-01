COVID-19: Ganguly visits Belur, donates 2000 kgs of rice for the needy

The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India president, Sourav Ganguly, visited the Ramkrishna Mission in Belur on Wednesday and handed over 2000 kilograms of rice for the needy.

With the country witnessing a 21-day lockdown due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Ganguly had announced that he would distribute rice, worth Rs 50 lakh, to the poor and needy.

Visited belur math after 25 years .. handed over 2000kgs of rice for the needy pic.twitter.com/FcIqHcWMh7 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) April 1, 2020

Last week, the BCCI donated Rs 51 crore towards the PM-CARES relief fund to fight the pandemic.