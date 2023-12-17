MagazineBuy Print

SA vs IND, 1st ODI Live streaming info: When and where to watch the first One Day International between South Africa and India

SA vs IND: Here are the live telecast and online streaming details for the first ODI between South Africa and India on Sunday.

Published : Dec 17, 2023 07:22 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Rinku Singh in action.
India’s Rinku Singh in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
India’s Rinku Singh in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India faces South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series, set to be played at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Here are the live telecast and online streaming details for the first ODI between South Africa and India on Sunday:

When and where will the first ODI between India and South Africa be played?

The first ODI between South Africa and India will take place on December 17 at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

What time does the first ODI between India and South Africa begin?

The first ODI between South Africa and India in Johannesburg will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

India vs South Africa series live streaming info: When and where to watch?

The India vs South Africa T20I series will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar.

SQUADS
South Africa Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams, Wiaan Mulder, Ottniel Baartman, Mihlali Mpongwana, Kyle Verreynne
India Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep

Related Topics

South Africa /

India vs South Africa

