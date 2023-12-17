SA vs IND, 1st ODI Live streaming info: When and where to watch the first One Day International between South Africa and India

India faces South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series, set to be played at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Here are the live telecast and online streaming details for the first ODI between South Africa and India on Sunday:

When and where will the first ODI between India and South Africa be played?

The first ODI between South Africa and India will take place on December 17 at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

What time does the first ODI between India and South Africa begin?

The first ODI between South Africa and India in Johannesburg will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

India vs South Africa series live streaming info: When and where to watch?

The India vs South Africa T20I series will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar.