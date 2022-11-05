Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2022 final between Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Toss: Mumbai has won the toss and opted to bowl first

Himachal 21/2 vs Mumbai: Mohit Avasthi takes two as Sumeet Verma falls to leave Himachal in a spot of bother. Back of length delivery and Verma was targetting to go over the mid-wicket but ended up getting an outside edge as Sarfaraz Khan takes a good catch behind the stumps. Himachal needs to get a partnership going and also some momentum into their innings. Nikhil Gangta joins Prashant.

Himachal 11/1 vs Mumbai: Mohit Avasthi strikes early and opener Ankush Bains departs early as he has been trapped leg before. The opener has been a tad unlucky as the impact was outside off and height was a major concern there but the umpire thought otherwise. Back of length delivery and the ball jagged back a bit before missing the batsman’s shuffle and hitting the back leg. The ball wasn’t heading onto the stumps and replays showed it was going above the stumps. Poor decision from the umpire as he raises his finger very late as Himachal suffers a setback immediately.

Himachal vs Mumbai: Tushar Deshpande has the new ball and will start proceedings and it will be Prashant Chopra along with Ankush Bains who will open for Himachal. Here we go!

Himachal Pradesh Playing XI: Prashant Chopra, Ankush Bains(w), Sumeet Verma, Akash Vasisht, Nikhil Gangta, Ekant Sen, Rishi Dhawan(c), Sidharth Sharma, Mayank Dagar, Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Vaibhav Arora

Mumbai Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan(w), Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Aman Hakim Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi

Preview

A well-organised Himachal Pradesh will meet a star-spangled Mumbai as two first-timers promise a quality title duel in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Eden Gardens here on Saturday.

Himachal, led by an inspiring Rishi Dhawan, has benefitted from its solid core of players who have been playing together for some years, know their roles well and adapt to different situations nicely.

Whether fighting back after two washed out matches in the league phase or seeing off host Bengal in a high-scoring last-ball thriller or stopping a strong Punjab in the semifinals, Himachal players have always risen to the occasion.

Utility batters such as Akash Vashisht, Nikhil Gangta, Prashant Chopra and Sumeet Verma have taken up the responsibility and scored the runs.

Bowlers, including K.D. Singh, Mayank Dagar, Pankaj Jaswal, Vaibhav Arora and Rishi, have executed the plans well.

Himachal, devoid of big stars, will continue to depend on its approach, which helped it win the Vijay Hazare Trophy last year.

Mumbai will be keen to win its first crown in the shortest format. Other than captain Ajinkya Rahane, the presence of IPL regulars Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan make it a formidable team.

Mumbai – consisting of attacking opener Prithvi and experienced finisher Shreyas (who top-scored for his team in the two knockout matches against Saurashtra and Vidarbha) – has got depth in its batting.

Its bowling department, including Tushar Deshpande and Shams Mulani, has got variety. Mumbai needs to play to its potential to stop a well-oiled Himachal.

Live Streaming Info

When will Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai final of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy be played?

The Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai final will be played on November 5, 2022, Saturday.

What time will Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai final of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy start?

The Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai final of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy will start at 4:30 PM.

Where will Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai final of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy be played?

The Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai final of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Which TV channel will telecast will Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai final of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy?

Star Sports Network will telecast will Punjab vs Himachal Pradesh Semifinal 1 of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

When and where to watch Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai final of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy?

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai final of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

Squads:

Himachal Pradesh Squad: Prashant Chopra, Ankush Bains(w), Abhimanyu Rana, Sumeet Verma, Akash Vasisht, Nikhil Gangta, Pankaj Jaiswal, Rishi Dhawan(c), Ekant Sen, Mayank Dagar, Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Gurvinder Singh, Raghav Dhawan, Ankush Bedi, Vinay Galetiya, Ayush Jamwal, Shubham Arora

Mumbai Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan(w), Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, Aman Hakim Khan, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi, Parikshit Valsangkar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shardul Thakur, Pruthvipal Solanki, Sairaj Patil, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore