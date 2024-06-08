MagazineBuy Print

AUS vs ENG head-to-head record, T20 World Cup 2024: Australia vs England overall stats, most runs, wickets

AUS vs ENG: Here are all the key numbers, stats and records in T20Is and T20 World Cup matches between Australia and England.

Published : Jun 08, 2024 18:09 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Adil Rashid is the top wicket-taker in T20Is between Australia and England.
Adil Rashid is the top wicket-taker in T20Is between Australia and England. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Adil Rashid is the top wicket-taker in T20Is between Australia and England. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Australia and England will face off in a Group B match of the T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday.

While Australia beat Oman in its previous match in the tournament, England had to settle for just one point after its encounter against Scotland was washed out due to rain.

Here are the head-to-head numbers in T20Is for AUS vs ENG:

AUS vs ENG HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is
Matches played: 23
Australia won: 10
England won: 11
No result: 2
Last result: England won by eight runs (Canberra, 2022)
Last five results: AUS won - 1; ENG won - 4
AUS vs ENG HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20 World Cup
Matches played: 4
Australia won: 1
England won: 2
No result: 1
Last result: England won by eight wickets (Dubai, 2021)

MOST RUNS IN AUS vs ENG T20Is

Batter Matches Runs Strike Rate Average Best
Aaron Finch (AUS) 16 619 160.77 47.61 156
Jos Buttler (ENG) 15 542 150.97 45.16 77*
Glenn Maxwell (AUS) 15 315 138.76 22.50 103*

MOST WICKETS IN AUS vs ENG T20Is

Bowler Matches Wickets Economy Average BBI
Adil Rashid (ENG) 11 12 7.78 24.66 3/21
Mitchell Johnson (AUS) 9 11 7.40 16.27 3/22
Chris Jordan (ENG) 9 11 8.34 23.90 3/17

