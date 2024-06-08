Australia and England will face off in a Group B match of the T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday.
While Australia beat Oman in its previous match in the tournament, England had to settle for just one point after its encounter against Scotland was washed out due to rain.
Here are the head-to-head numbers in T20Is for AUS vs ENG:
AUS vs ENG HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is
AUS vs ENG HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20 World Cup
MOST RUNS IN AUS vs ENG T20Is
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Strike Rate
|Average
|Best
|Aaron Finch (AUS)
|16
|619
|160.77
|47.61
|156
|Jos Buttler (ENG)
|15
|542
|150.97
|45.16
|77*
|Glenn Maxwell (AUS)
|15
|315
|138.76
|22.50
|103*
MOST WICKETS IN AUS vs ENG T20Is
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy
|Average
|BBI
|Adil Rashid (ENG)
|11
|12
|7.78
|24.66
|3/21
|Mitchell Johnson (AUS)
|9
|11
|7.40
|16.27
|3/22
|Chris Jordan (ENG)
|9
|11
|8.34
|23.90
|3/17
Latest on Sportstar
- AUS vs ENG head-to-head record, T20 World Cup 2024: Australia vs England overall stats, most runs, wickets
- Iga Swiatek vs Jasmine Paolini, French Open 2024 Final Live score: Defending champion Swiatek eyes third straight title
- Indian sports wrap, June 8: Divya Deshmukh takes lead at World Junior Chess
- Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega signs 1-year contract extension to 2026
- Iga Swiatek vs Jasmine Paolini, French Open 2024 Final: Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE