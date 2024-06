WI vs AFG head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies vs Afghanistan overall stats, most runs, wickets

Already qualified West Indies and Afghanistan will face off at the Daren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet on Tuesday in a contest which will determine who will top Group C.

This will be the first T20I encounter between the two sides in nearly five years.

WI vs AFG HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is Matches played: 7 West Indies won: 4 Afghanistan won: 3 Last result: Afghanistan won by 29 runs (Lucknow; 2019)

WI vs AFG HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20 WORLD CUP Matches played: 1 Result - Afghanistan won by 6 runs (Nagpur; 2016)

MOST RUNS IN WI vs AFG T20Is

Batter Mat. Runs SR Avg. HS Evin Lewis (WI) 7 176 110.69 25.14 68 Marlon Samuels (WI) 4 151 113.53 50.33 89* Najibullah Zadran (AFG) 7 134 109.83 33.50 48*

MOST WICKETS IN WI vs AFG T20Is