U19 Asia Cup: Azan century helps Pakistan beat India by 8 wickets

Pakistan continues on top of the group A points table with two wins in a row while India suffered its first defeat in two games so far.

Published : Dec 10, 2023 18:48 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Azan Awais in action.
Azan Awais in action. | Photo Credit: Pakistan Cricket Board X
infoIcon

Azan Awais in action. | Photo Credit: Pakistan Cricket Board X

Azan Awais century and fifties from Shahzaib Khan and Saad Baig helped Pakistan chase down 260 runs with eight wickets in hand in the match five of the U19 Asia Cup played in Dubai on Sunday.

Pakistan continues on top of the group A points table with two wins in a row while India suffered its first defeat in two games so far.

Off-spinner Murugan Abishek was the sole wicket-taker for India (2/55) as the Pakistan batters were at ease at chasing the 260-run target despite losing opener Shamyl Husain early.

Shahzaib (63) and Azan stitched a 110-run stand for the second wicket in 140 balls to setup the chase while an unbeaten stand between captain Saad (68) and the centurion took the team past the finish line.

Earlier, put into bat, India lost opener Arshin Kulkarni inside the PowerPlay after his run-a-ball 24 and soon lost Rudra Patel cheaply.

Adarsh Singh (62) and Uday Saharan (60) added 93 runs for the third wicket to keep the scoreboard ticking but once India lost the former. It never recovered despite 48-run stand between Uday and Sachin Dhas for the sixth wicket and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Mohammad Zeeshan’s four wicket helped Pakistan restrict India to 259/9.

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
