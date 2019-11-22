Virat Kohli fastest to 5000 Test runs as captain

Virat Kohli achieved a milestone during the day-night Test match against Bangladesh here on Friday, by becoming the fastest to 5000 runs as captain.

He is the sixth captain to reach the 5000-run mark in 86 innings, with Ricky Ponting having reached the same landmark from 97 innings — followed by West Indies legend Clive Lloyd (106 innings), Graeme Smith (110), Allan Border (116) and Stephen Fleming (130).

As captain, Kohli was also the quickest to 4000 Tests runs (65 innings).