WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur survives by barest of margins as bail doesn’t fall after ball hits stump

Harmanpreet Kaur was reprieved when a slower delivery down leg-side from pacer Anjali Sarvani grazed the stump, lighting up the bail, which also moved from its groove but didn’t fall.

Team Sportstar
12 March, 2023 22:35 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur of Mumbai Indians checks the bails during match 10 of the Womens Premier League against UP Warriorz at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Harmanpreet Kaur of Mumbai Indians checks the bails during match 10 of the Womens Premier League against UP Warriorz at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for WPL

In a bizarre yet not too unfamiliar incident during the Women’s Premier League (WPL), Harmanpreet Kaur was reprieved when a slower delivery down leg-side from pacer Anjali Sarvani grazed the stump, lighting up the bail, which moved from its groove but didn’t fall.

UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy began celebrating behind the stumps before realising her counterpart had survived by the finest of margins.

The incident occured in the 11th over of Mumbai Indians’ innings, when Harmanpreet was batting on 7 and had Nat Sciver-Brunt for company at the other end.

Mumbai is chasing a 160-run target at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai as it eyes its fifth consecutive win in the tournament. Earlier, UP Warriorz rode on fifties from Healy (58, 46b, 7x4, 1x6) and Tahlia McGrath (50, 37b, 9x4) to post 159 for six in the stipulated 20 overs. Purple Cap holder Saika Ishaque continued to add to her wickets tally with three for 33 from her four overs.

