WPL 2023

WPL 2023 Points table update: Standings after Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz match

WPL 2023: Here’s how the points table of the Women’s Premier League looks after the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz match in Mumbai.

Team Sportstar
18 March, 2023 19:22 IST
18 March, 2023 19:22 IST
UP Warriorz came up with a fine show and defeated Mumbai Indians to stay in contention for a Playoff berth.

UP Warriorz came up with a fine show and defeated Mumbai Indians to stay in contention for a Playoff berth. | Photo Credit: PTI

WPL 2023: Here’s how the points table of the Women’s Premier League looks after the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz match in Mumbai.

UP Warriorz came up with a brilliant show as they beat Mumbai Indians by five wickets at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

With this win, UP has climbed to the third position with six points from three wins and equally suffering as many loses in six matches.

Mumbai on the other hand suffered its first defeat of the season but continues to occupy the top spot with 10 points from 6 matches, having won five and losing one.

Delhi Capitals with four wins from six matches take the second spot with eight points.

PositionTeamPlayedWonLostPointsNRR
1Mumbai Indians (Q)65110+2.670
2Delhi Capitals6428+1.431
3UP Warriorz6336-0.117
4Gujarat Giants 6244-2.523
5Royal Challengers Bangalore 6152-1.550

MI has qualified for the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) Playoffs with a thumping 55-run win over Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Read more stories on WPL 2023.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Slide shows

DC vs GG, WPL 2023: Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals to stay alive for Playoffs berth, Match in Pictures

WPL 2023 UPW vs RCB: Bangalore registers maiden win in Women’s Premier League, Match in Pictures

GG vs DC, WPL 2023: Shafali, Kapp sizzle as Delhi crushes Gujarat - Match in Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us