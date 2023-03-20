WPL 2023

WPL 2023 Points table update: Delhi pips Mumbai for top spot; UP Warriorz qualifies for playoffs

WPL 2023: Here’s how the points table of the Women’s Premier League looks after the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai

Team Sportstar
20 March, 2023 22:34 IST
Meg Lanning (C) of Delhi Capitals during match eighteen of the Women’s Premier League between the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals.

Meg Lanning (C) of Delhi Capitals during match eighteen of the Women’s Premier League between the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for WPL

The Delhi Capitals defeated the Mumbai Indians by nine wickets to take over the top spot in the Women’s Premier League 2023 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, UP Warriorz defeated Gujarat Giants by three wickets to secure its place in the playoffs. With this defeat, Gujarat not only ended their chance but also eliminated Royal Challengers Bangalore from contention for a knockout spot.

PositionTeamPlayedWonLostPointsNRR
1Delhi Capitals (Q) 75210+1.978
2Mumbai Indians (Q)75210+1.725
3UP Warriorz (Q)7438-0.063
4Royal Challengers Bangalore (E)7254-1.044
5Gujarat Giants (E)8264-2.220

*Q - Qualified for the playoffs.

*E - Eliminated

