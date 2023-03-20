WPL 2023 Points table update: Delhi pips Mumbai for top spot; UP Warriorz qualifies for playoffs

The Delhi Capitals defeated the Mumbai Indians by nine wickets to take over the top spot in the Women’s Premier League 2023 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, UP Warriorz defeated Gujarat Giants by three wickets to secure its place in the playoffs. With this defeat, Gujarat not only ended their chance but also eliminated Royal Challengers Bangalore from contention for a knockout spot.

Position Team Played Won Lost Points NRR 1 Delhi Capitals (Q) 7 5 2 10 +1.978 2 Mumbai Indians (Q) 7 5 2 10 +1.725 3 UP Warriorz (Q) 7 4 3 8 -0.063 4 Royal Challengers Bangalore (E) 7 2 5 4 -1.044 5 Gujarat Giants (E) 8 2 6 4 -2.220

*Q - Qualified for the playoffs.

*E - Eliminated