WPL 2023 Points table update: Delhi Capitals advances to playoffs after Bangalore beat Gujarat

WPL 2023: Here’s how the points table of the Women’s Premier League looks after the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants in Mumbai

Team Sportstar
18 March, 2023 23:31 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore win during match sixteen of the Women’s Premier League.

Royal Challengers Bangalore win during match sixteen of the Women’s Premier League. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for WPL

Sophie Devine’s quick-fire 36-ball 99 saw Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Gujarat Giants by eight wickets in the 16th fixture of the Women’s Premier League in Mumbai on Saturday to keep its playoff hopes alive

Bangalore, swapped positions with Gujarat as it pocketed the second win of WPL 2023.

Earlier today, UP Warriorz came up with a brilliant show as it beat Mumbai Indians by five wickets at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. And with the win, UP climbed to the third position with six points from three wins and equally suffered as many losses in six matches.

With RCB’s win, Delhi Capitals confirmed its qualification spot in the WPL.

PositionTeamPlayedWonLostPointsNRR
1Mumbai Indians (Q)65110+2.670
2Delhi Capitals (Q)6428+1.431
3UP Warriorz6336-0.117
4Royal Challengers Bangalore 7254-1.044
5Gujarat Giants7254-2.511

*Q - Qualified for the playoffs.

