Sophie Devine’s quick-fire 36-ball 99 saw Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Gujarat Giants by eight wickets in the 16th fixture of the Women’s Premier League in Mumbai on Saturday to keep its playoff hopes alive

Bangalore, swapped positions with Gujarat as it pocketed the second win of WPL 2023.

Earlier today, UP Warriorz came up with a brilliant show as it beat Mumbai Indians by five wickets at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. And with the win, UP climbed to the third position with six points from three wins and equally suffered as many losses in six matches.

With RCB’s win, Delhi Capitals confirmed its qualification spot in the WPL.

Position Team Played Won Lost Points NRR 1 Mumbai Indians (Q) 6 5 1 10 +2.670 2 Delhi Capitals (Q) 6 4 2 8 +1.431 3 UP Warriorz 6 3 3 6 -0.117 4 Royal Challengers Bangalore 7 2 5 4 -1.044 5 Gujarat Giants 7 2 5 4 -2.511

*Q - Qualified for the playoffs.