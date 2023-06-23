MagazineBuy Print

WTC Final becomes most watched Test in India

According to ICC, India recorded 123.6m viewers and had 14.4b minutes viewed for the WTC Final match that was played at Kennington Oval, London between June 7 and June 11.

Published : Jun 23, 2023 21:07 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
WTC Final is now the most watched Test match in India.
WTC Final is now the most watched Test match in India. | Photo Credit: BCCI Twitter
infoIcon

WTC Final is now the most watched Test match in India. | Photo Credit: BCCI Twitter

The World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India and Australia recorded highest television viewership for a Test match in India according to International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.

According to ICC, India recorded 123.6m viewers and had 14.4b minutes viewed for the WTC Final match that was played at Kennington Oval, London between June 7 and June 11.

It has now become the most watched Test match in India.

The Rohit Sharma-led India lost the final by 209 runs chasing 444 runs as Pat Cummins’ Australia lifted the Test mace.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
