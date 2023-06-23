WTC Final becomes most watched Test in India

The World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India and Australia recorded highest television viewership for a Test match in India according to International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.

According to ICC, India recorded 123.6m viewers and had 14.4b minutes viewed for the WTC Final match that was played at Kennington Oval, London between June 7 and June 11.

It has now become the most watched Test match in India.

The Rohit Sharma-led India lost the final by 209 runs chasing 444 runs as Pat Cummins’ Australia lifted the Test mace.