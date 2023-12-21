MagazineBuy Print

Zimbabwe cricket suspends two national players over drug use

Madhevere and Mavuta have been suspended “with immediate effect” until a hearing is held on the breach of anti-doping rules.

Published : Dec 21, 2023 14:09 IST , Harare - 1 MIN READ

AFP
The board did not say what drug was involved nor when they had failed the tests. (Representative Image)
The board did not say what drug was involved nor when they had failed the tests. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

The board did not say what drug was involved nor when they had failed the tests. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Zimbabwe Cricket said on Thursday that two national players had been suspended for “recreational drug use”.

“The concerned players, Wesley Madhevere and Brandon Mavuta, both tested positive for a banned recreational drug in an out-of-competition case recorded during a recent in-house doping test,” the board said in a statement.

Madhevere and Mavuta have been suspended “with immediate effect” until a hearing is held on the breach of anti-doping rules.

The board did not say what drug was involved nor when they had failed the tests.

But the suspensions are a new blow after coach Dave Houghton resigned this week over Zimbabwe’s failure to reach next year’s T20 World Cup.

“They have been charged under the Zimbabwe Cricket Code of Conduct for players and team officials and will appear for a disciplinary hearing soon,” the statement said.

Twenty-three-year-old all-rounder Madhevere is considered one of the national team’s rising talents. He made his debut for Zimbabwe in 2020 and has since played in two Tests, 36 one-day internationals, and 60 Twenty20 internationals.

Mavuta, 26, has four Tests, 12 one-day internationals and 10 T20 internationals to his name.

Both were in the Zimbabwe squad for the one-day series against Ireland this month which the side lost 2-1.

Zimbabwe has started a major inquest after failing to reach next year’s T20 World Cup and being beaten in the Ireland series. Houghton resigned, saying he had “lost the change room”.

