Football Videos

Arteta thanks Guardiola after winning first trophy at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta thanked former colleague Pep Guardiola for keeping faith in him after winning the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
02 August, 2020 15:04 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
02 August, 2020 15:04 IST
Juve must fix defence for Champions League second leg: Sarri
Real Madrid vs Villarreal
Real warms up for Champions League return against Man City
Arsenal vs Chelsea
How Arteta and Lampard reacted to the 2020 FA Cup final
Frank Lampard
Grant always saw Lampard's managerial potential at Chelsea
 More Videos
Tuchel hopes PSG can find a way to win without Mbappe
TRAINING: La Liga teams prepare for Champions League restart
WATCH: Sarri fumes over scheduling, threatens to play U-23s against Roma
Antonio Conte turns focus to 'beautiful game' against Atalanta
Portugal to benefit economically from hosting Champions League final
I'm getting drunk with Jack Grealish - Dean Smith
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
Bayern unhappy at Ballon d'Or cancellation after Lewandowski's terrific season
David Silva
We'll get David Silva back to Manchester City for a true standing ovation - Guardiola