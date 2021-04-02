Football Videos

Germany 1-2 North Macedonia - A night to forget for Die Mannschaft

It was a forgettable night for the four-times world champion as the loss ended its 35-game unbeaten run in World Cup qualifying, stretching back to its 5-1 defeat by England in 2001.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
02 April, 2021 16:02 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
02 April, 2021 16:02 IST
Germany 1-2 North Macedonia - A night to forget for Die Mannschaft
Messi, Kane, Haaland...Who will Man City sign to replace Agüero?
Löw criticial of 'hesitant' Germany's finishing in North Macedonia loss
Rodri and Gundogan lament departure of 'great' Aguero
 More Videos
Ramos celebrates 35th birthday with Spain
Aguero in numbers as he prepares to leave Manchester City
Bale will return to Real Madrid, but future remains unclear
World Cup boycott isn't the answer - National teams on Qatar 2022
Raul Jimenez mooted for Mexico Olympics squad after horror head injury
World Cup boycott isn't the answer - National teams on Qatar 2022
Italy head coach Roberto Mancini.
Mancini confident of Italy quality at Euros
Zlatan gets emotional after Sweden recall