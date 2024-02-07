MagazineBuy Print

AFCON 2024: Nigeria star Osimhen rejoins team ahead of semifinal against South Africa

Nigeria star Victor Osimhen shook off an injury scare and trained with the rest of the squad on Tuesday for the Super Eagles’ Africa Cup of Nations semifinal against South Africa.

Published : Feb 07, 2024 08:24 IST , BOUAKÉ, Ivory Coast - 1 MIN READ

AP
Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen during training.
Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen during training. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Nigeria's Victor Osimhen during training.

Nigeria star Victor Osimhen shook off an injury scare and trained with the rest of the squad on Tuesday for the Super Eagles’ Africa Cup of Nations semifinal against South Africa.

Osimhen wasn’t on the team’s flight from Abidjan to Bouaké on Monday because of abdominal discomfort, but the Napoli forward was well enough to travel less than 24 hours later and take part in training.

Nigeria plays South Africa on Wednesday for a place in Sunday’s final. It’s a repeat of their semifinal in 2000, when Nigeria won 2-0 in Lagos.

Osimhen has only scored one goal in the tournament, but his tireless performances have played a large role in Nigeria getting to the semifinals for a record-equaling 16th time in its 20 appearance.

READ | Copa del Rey: Mallorca and Sociedad grind out stalemate in semifinal

Only seven-time champion Egypt has played as many semifinals, though the Pharaohs have played in 26 tournaments.

Nigeria won the last of its three titles in 2013, while South Africa’s only win came in 1996.

Host country Ivory Coast is playing Congo in the other semifinal, also on Wednesday.

