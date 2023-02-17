Football

Al Nassr vs Al-Taawoun, Saudi Pro League: When, where to watch Ronaldo in action?

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first hat-trick for the Saudi club in the previous match against Al-Wehda and now has five goals in three games.

Team Sportstar
17 February, 2023 08:39 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo, with five goals in the Saudi League already, will look to increase his goal tally against Al Taawoun at Al Nassr’s home.

Cristiano Ronaldo, with five goals in the Saudi League already, will look to increase his goal tally against Al Taawoun at Al Nassr’s home. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo will look to continue his goalscoring streak in the Saudi Pro League when Al Nassr plays Al Taawoun at Mrsool Park in Riyadh on Friday.

Ronaldo scored his first hat-trick for the Saudi club in the previous match against Al-Wehda and now has five goals in three games.

Al Nassr will also look for goals from Anderson Talisca, the highest goal scorer in the league, with 13 goals this season.

The club returned to winning ways in the league after a 4-0 win in the previous match and has just two wins in its last five games.

With 37 points from 16 matches so far, Ronaldo’s side will have the chance to go on top with a win in this match against Al-Tawoon.

Placed two spots below Al Nassr, at fifth, Al Taawoun comes into the match after a loss to Al Fateh and also has two wins and a draw in its last five games.

For it, a win here will proper it into the top four, allowing it to fight for AFC Champions League qualification.

Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun H2H record:

Played: 19 | Al Nassr: 12 | Al Wehda: 5 | Draw: 2

Where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Al Nassr?
The Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun match will be telecast live on the Sony Ten Network television and can be live streamed on Sony LIV.
What time does the Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun match begin?
The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun will begin at 8:30 PM IST.
Where is the Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun match happening?
The Saudi Pro League match between Al Taawoun and Al Nassr will be played at King Saud University Stadium, also known as Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

