Al Sadd agrees on Xavi's return to Barcelona

Xavi Hernandez will be allowed to return to Barcelona as manager after Al Sadd, where he had been a manager since 2019, agreed to let him leave, as confirmed by the club's CEO Turki Al-Ali on Friday.

The Al Sadd administration has agreed on Xavi’s move to Barcelona after the payment of the release clause stipulated in the contract.

"We’ve agreed on cooperation with Barcelona in the future. Xavi is an important part of Al-Sadd’s history and we wish him success," he wrote on Twitter.

"Xavi informed us a few days ago of his desire to go to Barcelona at this particular time, because of the critical stage his hometown club is going through, and we understand this and decided not to stand in his way."

Xavi won eight La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues as a player with Barcelona and had previously said that an opportunity to return would be 'spectacular'.

In April, the former Spanish midfielder led his side Al Sadd to the Qatari domestic league title, remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament.

He will replace Sergi Barjuan, who had taken over as interim manager after Koeman's exit.

Barcelona currently sits ninth on the league table with 16 points in 11 games, having sacked its manager Ronald Koeman last month after a loss to Rayo Vallecano.