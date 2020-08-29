Roca parts ways with Hyderabad FC, joins Koeman at Barcelona

Hyderabad FC and Albert Roca have mutually agreed to terminate the Spaniard's contract to facilitate his move to La Liga side FC Barcelona.

The 57-year-old will be the new fitness coach at Barca, working alongside head coach Ronald Koeman.

Roca had signed a two-year contract with Hyderabad FC in January this year and had not managed even a single game. Though he formally took charge of the Indian Super League side in June, he put in a request to be relieved of his duties following the Catalan giant's offer to join Koeman's staff.

Roca worked at Barcelona earlier in his career, spending five seasons (2003 to 2008) under Frank Rijkaard and later following the Dutchman for spells at Turkish club Galatasaray and Saudi Arabia.

[LATEST NEWS]: Albert Roca will be the new fitness coach working alongside @RonaldKoeman



Barça would like to thank @HydFCOfficial for allowing Roca, who was at Barça during the Frank Rijkaard era, to return, and wishes them every success in the next @IndSuperLeague. pic.twitter.com/mzxy9y5EBX — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 29, 2020

Speaking of his departure, Roca said, “For me, it’s been a tough decision to make. I am thankful to everyone at HFC for showing immense faith in me since I joined back in January. The club is in great hands and I will be following the club this season and in the future.”

Roca's first stint in the ISL was with Bengaluru FC. He helped the Blues reach the AFC Cup final and won the Super Cup title apart from helping it top the league table in its debut season.

Hyderabad FC will now return to the drawing board and to find a new head coach ahead of the upcoming ISL season.