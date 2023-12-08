Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson returns to full training after hamstring injury

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has returned to full training ahead of Saturday’s game at Crystal Palace.

The Brazil international has missed the past three matches since injuring his hamstring at the end of Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City two weeks ago.

“Alisson looks good,” manager Jurgen Klopp said on Friday. “I don’t know if good enough now for tomorrow. I have to check that with the coaches and the medical department and with Ali of course.”

Alisson resumed full training with the team on Thursday, Klopp said.

Backup goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has started in his place for a win in the Europa League over Austrian club LASK followed by Premier League victories over Fulham and Sheffield United.

Klopp was less optimistic about the status of midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who needed stitches on a cut to his knee sustained in Wednesday’s 2-0 win at Sheffield.

“I don’t expect him to be ready for tomorrow,” the manager said.