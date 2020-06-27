Liverpool's Andrew Robertson: It was an emotional journey to win the Premier League title

“Not many things bug me, but if there’s one thing that does, it’s the idea that my story is a football fairy tale.” Andrew Robertson wrote this in a column for The Players Tribune last year, two days before Liverpool’s Champions League triumph.

His arrival at Anfield in 2017, however, most definitely sparked a fairytale for the club as Robertson has just added the Premier League title to his glorious list of achievements with Liverpool.

The Scotsman’s transfer to Liverpool was tipped as a move that would bring a change of fortunes for the Reds. Call it an odd superstition, the belief stemmed from the fact that Liverpool had won most of its titles with a Scot in its ranks. The last time Liverpool won the English top division, in 1990, was under the legendary Kenny Dalglish, a fellow Scot.

While Robertson wasn’t born then, he’s glad he could be a part of a scintillating journey that put an end to a painstaking 30-year wait for the Liverpool faithful. “We’ve had to wait a long time. To get over the line is such a good feeling. The three months of lockdown was long for everyone, but for us to be so close to something that the club hasn’t achieved in 30 years, it was extra-long for us and our fans. And we’ve managed to do it on my mum’s birthday, so that’s probably extra special for me,” the 26-year-old told broadcasters.

“There have been generations that haven’t seen us win the league and luckily, we have managed to change that,” the left-back added.

‘Relentless’

It’s of little surprise that Liverpool has dominated world football over the last two years. Jurgen Klopp’s men lifted their sixth Champions League title in June, won the Club World Cup in December, but fell agonisingly short of the Premier League crown by a point. But this season, they’ve bull-dozed their way to the top – sealing the trophy with seven games to spare.

“We have been relentless. There were games that people thought that maybe we would drop points, but we did not. We have come from behind, we have scored so many late goals - the best team never gives up. We showed that last season. Unfortunately, for us, we came up against a Manchester City team that never gave up either. They were incredible last season, but this was our season.

“We knew every point was up to us and we showed that. We’ve not dropped many points. Against every team, we have shown 100 percent, every single game, we have turned up,” he said.

The title is in the bag, but the Reds still have the chance to further establish their dominance with a bunch of records they can break in their remaining matches, including the biggest winning margin, most wins at home, most points in a season and most wins in a season.

‘Emotional journey’

“We have seven games left and we look to win every game. The records are in our sight now that we have got the C above our name and I will look forward to watching the news where I find our names in gold. It’s been thoroughly deserved.

“But now we want to keep the momentum going. It’s a short break into next season, want to keep that momentum going and take that into next season. We want to keep that going because this team is incredible - the manager, staff, players are incredible. We want to win more trophies for this club because there’s no better feeling,” said Robertson.

“It’s an emotional journey as well to win it for this club, especially the Premier League title. You know last season we were so desperate to win it and this season luckily, we’ve run away with it. We are the Premier League champion, that’s something I will never get bored of saying,” he added.

