WATCH: Liverpool's 1989-90 First Division Title Triumph Liverpool has won the 2019-20 Premier League title. This is the Reds maiden First Division title triumph since 1990. Take a look at their celebrations 30 years ago. Team Sportstar 26 June, 2020 15:05 IST Jurgen Klopp will find his name slotted alongside those of other managerial greats at Anfield - Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley and Kenny Dalglish. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 26 June, 2020 15:05 IST Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool has ended a 30-year-old wait by clinching the 2019-20 Premier League title. Take a look at the celebrations after Liverpool's First Division title triumph in 1989-90. The likes of John Barnes, Ian Rush and Peter Beardsley helped Liverpool become champion by a nine-point margin from second placed Aston Villa.