Videos Liverpool clinches Premier League title Liverpool ended its 30-year drought for a top-flight league crown, and 19th overall, after a stellar campaign where it has lost just once in 31 matches. Team Sportstar 26 June, 2020 12:32 IST Team Sportstar 26 June, 2020 12:32 IST Liverpool clinches Premier League title An important win for Arsenal after difficult week: Arteta Zorc expecting “strange’ Dortmund goodbye for Gotze Happy birthday, Messi - from your 'family' back in Kolkata More Videos Murray criticises Adria Tour after Djokovic, others test positive for coronavirus Ashley Giles: I don't think the England-Pakistan series is in doubt Five Things - Lukaku matches Inter legends Home advantage no excuse behind closed doors: Arteta Favre content with win over RB Leipzig to clinch second Liverpool vs Everton: Jurgen Klopp jokes about journalists haircuts Ex-Madrid director recalls story of Ronaldo's move to Spain Playing behind closed doors didn't affect Leicester: Rodgers