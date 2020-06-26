Videos

Liverpool clinches Premier League title

Liverpool ended its 30-year drought for a top-flight league crown, and 19th overall, after a stellar campaign where it has lost just once in 31 matches.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
26 June, 2020 12:32 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
26 June, 2020 12:32 IST
Liverpool clinches Premier League title
An important win for Arsenal after difficult week: Arteta
Michael Zorc
Zorc expecting “strange’ Dortmund goodbye for Gotze
Shib Sankar Patra
Happy birthday, Messi - from your 'family' back in Kolkata
 More Videos
Murray criticises Adria Tour after Djokovic, others test positive for coronavirus
Ashley Giles: I don't think the England-Pakistan series is in doubt
Romelu Lukaku.
Five Things - Lukaku matches Inter legends
Home advantage no excuse behind closed doors: Arteta
Lucien Favre.
Favre content with win over RB Leipzig to clinch second
Liverpool vs Everton: Jurgen Klopp jokes about journalists haircuts
Ex-Madrid director recalls story of Ronaldo's move to Spain
Brendan Rodgers
Playing behind closed doors didn't affect Leicester: Rodgers