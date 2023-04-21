Football

Angers vs PSG LIVE Score: Messi, Mbappe start for Paris; kick off at 12:30 AM IST - Ligue 1 updates

Ligue 1: Catch the live score and updates from the Angers vs PSG match at the Stade Raymond Kopa.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated:   22 April, 2023 00:16 IST
Catch the live score and updates from the Angers vs PSG Ligue 1 match.

Catch the live score and updates from the Angers vs PSG Ligue 1 match. | Photo Credit: AFP

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage from the Angers vs PSG Ligue 1 match at the Stade Raymond Kopa.

April 22, 2023 00:10
Angers vs PSG Ligue 1 Form

Angers is languishing in the last place in the league with just 14 points. In its last five matches, Angers has won just won once.

PSG on the other hand has a two-game winning streak. It comes after wins against Lens and Nice. Earlier in the season, PSG had lost two back-to-back home games. Despite the blip, the defending champion is the front-runner by quite some distance in the title race.

April 21, 2023 23:57
Angers - A part of PSG’s historic moments

PSG’s first match in the French top flight (1971) and its first win in the top division (1974) came against Angers.

April 21, 2023 23:44
Angers starting lineup
April 21, 2023 23:40
PSG starting lineup
April 21, 2023 23:37
Angers vs PSG head-to-head record

Played: 32 | PSG: 22 | Angers: 3 | Draws: 7

April 21, 2023 23:32
PSG to feature in away kit today
April 21, 2023 23:20
PSG manager Galtier sets his targets

After an underwhelming season, PSG manager Cristophe Galtier has already set his targets for the next season.

READ MORE:

Under-pressure PSG boss Galtier ‘working’ for next season

April 21, 2023 23:09
PSG’s top scorers against Angers
  • Kylian Mbappe - 8 goals
  • François M’Pelé - 6 goals
  • Neymar - 6 goals
  • Angel Di Maria - 5 goals
  • Edinson Cavani - 4 goals
  • Mauro Icardi (4 goals).

April 21, 2023 22:57
Predicted Lineups

Angers: Bernardoni; Rao-Lisoa, Valery, Bamba, Ghoulam, Kalumba; Bahoya, Mendy, Hunou; Abdelli, Niane

PSG: Donnarumma; Marquinhos, Ramos, Danilo; Hakimi, Soler, Ruiz, Vitinha, Mendes; Messi, Mbappe

April 21, 2023 22:43
STREAMING INFO

When is the Angers vs PSG Ligue 1 match being played?

The Angers vs PSG Ligue 1 match will be played on April 21 at 7:00 PM GMT. In India, the match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the Angers vs PSG Ligue 1 match in India on TV?

The Angers vs PSG Ligue 1 match will be telecast on Sports18 in India.

Where to live stream the Angers vs PSG Ligue 1 match?

The live streaming for the Angers vs PSG Ligue 1 match will be available on JioCinema and Voot Select app.

April 21, 2023 22:42
PREVIEW

PSG is inching closer to a record-breaking 11th Ligue 1 title and can move 11 points clear of second-placed Marseille when it visits rock-bottom Angers on Friday.

It comes to the fixture on the back of a 3-1 win against third-placed Lens. First half goals from Kylian Mbappe, Vitinha and Lionel Messi sealed the victory for the Parisiens.

The iconic duo will again be available for the side and would want to emulate its performances from last week against the bottom-placed Angers which has won just one of its last five games in the league.

The last time the two teams met in the league, Paris emerged victorious 2-0, with Messi and Hugo Ekitike getting on the scoresheet.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Kalyan Chaubey says women’s football a priority for the AIFF, lays out roadmap for Indian football under new regime

WATCH: Where will Messi go if he leaves PSG?

Why are some of you journalists ‘so mean’, asks FIFA’s Infantino

Slide shows

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

In Photos: Liverpool demolishes Manchester United in historic win at Anfield

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us