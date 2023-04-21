Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage from the Angers vs PSG Ligue 1 match at the Stade Raymond Kopa.
Angers vs PSG LIVE Score: Messi, Mbappe start for Paris; kick off at 12:30 AM IST - Ligue 1 updates
Ligue 1: Catch the live score and updates from the Angers vs PSG match at the Stade Raymond Kopa.
Angers is languishing in the last place in the league with just 14 points. In its last five matches, Angers has won just won once.
PSG on the other hand has a two-game winning streak. It comes after wins against Lens and Nice. Earlier in the season, PSG had lost two back-to-back home games. Despite the blip, the defending champion is the front-runner by quite some distance in the title race.
PSG’s first match in the French top flight (1971) and its first win in the top division (1974) came against Angers.
Played: 32 | PSG: 22 | Angers: 3 | Draws: 7
After an underwhelming season, PSG manager Cristophe Galtier has already set his targets for the next season.
- Kylian Mbappe - 8 goals
- François M’Pelé - 6 goals
- Neymar - 6 goals
- Angel Di Maria - 5 goals
- Edinson Cavani - 4 goals
- Mauro Icardi (4 goals).
Angers: Bernardoni; Rao-Lisoa, Valery, Bamba, Ghoulam, Kalumba; Bahoya, Mendy, Hunou; Abdelli, Niane
PSG: Donnarumma; Marquinhos, Ramos, Danilo; Hakimi, Soler, Ruiz, Vitinha, Mendes; Messi, Mbappe
When is the Angers vs PSG Ligue 1 match being played?
The Angers vs PSG Ligue 1 match will be played on April 21 at 7:00 PM GMT. In India, the match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST.
Where to watch the Angers vs PSG Ligue 1 match in India on TV?
The Angers vs PSG Ligue 1 match will be telecast on Sports18 in India.
Where to live stream the Angers vs PSG Ligue 1 match?
The live streaming for the Angers vs PSG Ligue 1 match will be available on JioCinema and Voot Select app.
PSG is inching closer to a record-breaking 11th Ligue 1 title and can move 11 points clear of second-placed Marseille when it visits rock-bottom Angers on Friday.
It comes to the fixture on the back of a 3-1 win against third-placed Lens. First half goals from Kylian Mbappe, Vitinha and Lionel Messi sealed the victory for the Parisiens.
The iconic duo will again be available for the side and would want to emulate its performances from last week against the bottom-placed Angers which has won just one of its last five games in the league.
The last time the two teams met in the league, Paris emerged victorious 2-0, with Messi and Hugo Ekitike getting on the scoresheet.