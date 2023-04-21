STREAMING INFO

When is the Angers vs PSG Ligue 1 match being played?

The Angers vs PSG Ligue 1 match will be played on April 21 at 7:00 PM GMT. In India, the match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the Angers vs PSG Ligue 1 match in India on TV?

The Angers vs PSG Ligue 1 match will be telecast on Sports18 in India.

Where to live stream the Angers vs PSG Ligue 1 match?

The live streaming for the Angers vs PSG Ligue 1 match will be available on JioCinema and Voot Select app.