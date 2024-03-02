Atletico and Bilbao blast hooligans after Cup trouble

Athletic Bilbao and Atletico Madrid on Friday condemned firework-throwing supporters who clashed with police before their Copa del Rey clash.

According to the Basque regional police, six officers were injured, suffering cuts and bruises after being hit by fireworks and bottles at the semi-final, second leg clash in Bilbao on Thursday.

“Athletic Bilbao unreservedly condemns the incidents that occurred yesterday at the San Mames (their stadium) esplanade and reiterates its total commitment to football without violence,” the Basque club said in a statement.

Atletico denounced “the inadequacy of the security system and the chaos caused by the unacceptable behaviour of certain radical Athletic supporters who created high-risk situations.”

According to the Madrid club, the team bus had to change route while one of its supporters was injured and taken to hospital.

The club said it would not be making tickets available for visiting fans at the scheduled Liga match in April in Madrid.

First half goals from brothers Inaki and Nico Williams sent Bilbao on its way to a 3-0 win -- 4-0 on aggregate -- and into the Copa del Rey final where it will meet Real Mallorca.