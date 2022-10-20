Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the La Liga tie between Barcelona and Villarreal, happening at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona.

October 20, 2022 23:40
Barcelona vs Villarreal - Last 5 matches (La Liga)

Barcelona 0-2 Villarreal - May 22, 2022

Villarreal 1-3 Barcelona - November 27, 2021

Villarreal 1-2 Barcelona - April 25, 2021

Barcelona 4-0 Villarreal - September 27, 2020

Villarreal 1-4 Barcelona - July 5, 2020

October 20, 2022 23:28
LINE UPS!

Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Pedri, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Ferran, Alonso, Alba, Roberto, De Jong, Kounde, Gavi

Villarreal: Rulli, Kiko, Albiol, Pau, Danjuma, Parejo, Jackson, Alex B., Morlanes, Yeremy, Pedraza

October 20, 2022 23:23
HEAD TO HEAD

Since 2010, the two sides have faced each other 22 times in La Liga in which Barcelona has won 17 times while Villarreal has won only once. Four matches ended in a draw

October 20, 2022 23:22
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

Barcelona vs Villarreal will kick-off at 9:00 PM CEST/ 12.30 AM IST on Friday.

Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga match will be telecast live on Sports18 in India. The match will also be live streamed on Voot and JioTV.