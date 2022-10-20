Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the La Liga tie between Barcelona and Villarreal, happening at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona.
FC Barcelona vs Villarreal LIVE, La Liga: Lewandowski, Gavi start as Barca eyes comeback; Line-ups out
Barcelona 0-2 Villarreal - May 22, 2022
Villarreal 1-3 Barcelona - November 27, 2021
Villarreal 1-2 Barcelona - April 25, 2021
Barcelona 4-0 Villarreal - September 27, 2020
Villarreal 1-4 Barcelona - July 5, 2020
Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Pedri, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Ferran, Alonso, Alba, Roberto, De Jong, Kounde, Gavi
Villarreal: Rulli, Kiko, Albiol, Pau, Danjuma, Parejo, Jackson, Alex B., Morlanes, Yeremy, Pedraza
Since 2010, the two sides have faced each other 22 times in La Liga in which Barcelona has won 17 times while Villarreal has won only once. Four matches ended in a draw
Barcelona vs Villarreal will kick-off at 9:00 PM CEST/ 12.30 AM IST on Friday.
Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga match will be telecast live on Sports18 in India. The match will also be live streamed on Voot and JioTV.