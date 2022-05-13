Lewandowski to start in Bayern's season finale, future still unclear

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski will start in Saturday's Bundesliga finale at VfL Wolfsburg, coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Friday, but his future at the German champions remains unclear.

The Bundesliga's top scorer has a contract to 2023 but German media reported this week the Pole was unwilling to extend his deal, making a move away from the club in the close season more likely in order for Bayern to cash in on a transfer fee.

ALSO READ - Haaland closer to Man City move, Guardiola drops hint on signing

Contract extension talks have started only recently but have yet to deliver any results with Lewandowski reportedly unhappy with Bayern's approach to the discussions.

He is also second on the all-time scorers list in the German top division.

"Robert has trained really well in the past two days and he also scored some good goals in training," Nagelsmann told a virtual news conference.

"He will be starting tomorrow. As for the future the position of the club is known, my position is known and the contract situation with June 31, 2023 is also known."

"I will not be commenting on anything else regarding this. You can contact club officials... or for anything else ask Robert."

"As a coach you should not take yourself too seriously and think you can veto a decision. I am the wrong person for something like that. I would never publicly speak in favour or against something strongly."

Lewandowski's goals helped Bayern win its 10th straight league title but it was eliminated early in the German Cup and crashed out of the Champions League at the quarterfinal stage. Asked whether he would start planning without the striker for next season, Nagelsmann said: "I don't have to. We know his contract duration. He is part of my plans."