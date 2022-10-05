Benfica 0-0 PSG, LIVE score Champions League: Donnarumma denies Benfica goal

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Benfica vs PSG Champions League Group H match.

14’

Shot by Matia Ramos! Benfica has made its intent clear. It has started on an aggressive note. Messi slips and gives away the possession. Ramos collects the gift, runs 10 yards and takes a shot. Donnarumma is able to block the attempt.

8’

SAVE by Donnarumma! Matia Ramos breaks away on a run and beats Marquinhos. He has a sight at goal but Donnarumma saves with his left leg.

7’

PSG look nervy at the back. MArquinhos and Ramos yet again try to play the ball from the back. The Brazilian’s back pass to Donnarumma is nearly intercepted in the PSG penalty area. The Italian keeper is just about able to reach the ball in time and clear.

5’

Corner for PSG! A fluent attack by the Paris outfit. Messi passes the ball to Neymar from the centre of the field. Neymar gives it Mbappe on the right who tries to work something of the situation and wins a corner.

2’

Neymar fouled! PSG start from the back. Benfica tries to press but PSG is able to find its way out. Neymar is steering clear with the ball until Enzo Fernandez brings him down.

KICK OFF

The match is underway. PSG takes the centre kick and get the contest to start.

A minute’s silence

The players stand at the centre circle to observe a minute’s silence in remembrance of the tragedy in Indonesia last week.

The coin flip

Otamendi and Marquinhos walk out to the centre line to join the referee for the toss. PSG seems to have won and chosen the side it wants to attack in the first half.

The stage is set

Players make their way to the pitch and walk out from the tunnel. The Estadio Lisboa is decked up in support of the home team.

Kick Off at 12:30 AM

We’re just minutes away from the start of the match.

Last week’s results

Paris Saint Germain won its weekend fixture against OGC Nice 2-1 with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe scoring. Benfica on the other hand was held to a goalless draw when it visited Vitoria SC. This halted its winning run in the Portuguese league.

H2H Record

The teams have faced each other twice in the Champions League during the 2013/14 group stage. Paris Saint Germain won the first match 3-0, while the return fixture went 2-1 Benfica’s way.

Mbappe, the main man

Paris will be banking on Kylian Mbappe to fire tonight. The French international has scored three goals in the Champions League, the joint-highest with Haaland and Lewandowski.

All to play for in Lisbon

Both teams have won their opening two fixtures in Champions League this season. The winner from today’s match will take the outright lead on nine points and will be nearly through to the last 16 of the competition.

Group H, after two matches

Teams Matches Points Goal Difference Paris Saint Germain 2 6 3 Benfica 2 6 3 Juventus 2 0 -2 Maccabi Haifa 2 0 -4

Here’s how the teams look for today’s match

Benfica : Vlachodimos - Bah, Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo - Florentino, Fernandez - Neres, Rafa Silva, Mario - Ramos

PSG : Donnarumma - Pereira, Marquinhos, Ramos - Hakimi, Verratti, Vitinha, Mendes - Messi, Mbappe, Neymar

The playing XIs are out

The big three frontline of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe starts for the Parisian outfit. Ramos also finds a place in the starting XI. For Benfica, Matias Ramos leads the frontline with David Neres and Rafa Silva in the midfield.

Lineups out shortly

The playing XI for today’s game is expected to be released in the next 15 minutes. Stay tuned for more updates.

PREVIEW

Paris Saint Germain, riding high on its near-perfect start to the season will look to stay on course when it faces Benfica in Group H.

Sitting on top of the Ligue 1, PSG comes to the match on the back of a 2-1 win over OGC Nice. It would also take positive from the fact that Messi scored in successive appearances for the club and has reclaim the form that he seemed to have missed last season.

Mbappe, too, was on the scoresheet against Nice and is the leading goal scorer in the Champions League so far.

For Benfica, the challenge is tough, but not improbable. The Lisbon-based club beat Juventus in the previous game week and is in a rich vein of form. Benfica, just like PSG, has won both its games in the Champions League so far.

It has also seen a strong start in the Portuguese league and has won seven out of its eight matches. In the duration, it has scored 19 goals and conceded just 3.

A win against PSG will cement the club’s place on top of Group H and help its bid to advance to the knockouts.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

Benfica vs PSG will kick-off at 8:00 PM BST/ 12.30 AM IST on Thursday.

Benfica vs PSG UEFA Champions League match will be telecast live across the Sony Sports Network in India. The match will also be live streamed on Sony LIV.