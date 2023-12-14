MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UCL 2023-24: PSG squeezes into Champions League knockouts with 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund

PSG youngster Zaire-Emery fired in the equaliser five minutes after Karim Adeyemi had scored for Dortmund, but it also had AC Milan to thank for beating Newcastle 2-1 in the other Group F match.

Published : Dec 14, 2023 07:55 IST , DORTMUND, Germany - 2 MINS READ

AP
Zaire-Emery, right, celebrates with Lee Kang-in after scoring during the Champions League Group F match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.
Zaire-Emery, right, celebrates with Lee Kang-in after scoring during the Champions League Group F match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Zaire-Emery, right, celebrates with Lee Kang-in after scoring during the Champions League Group F match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany. | Photo Credit: AP

Warren Zaire-Emery scored for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to squeeze into the knockout stage of the Champions League on Wednesday with a 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund.

The 17-year-old Zaire-Emery fired in the equaliser five minutes after Karim Adeyemi had scored for Dortmund, but PSG also had AC Milan to thank for beating Newcastle 2-1 in the other Group F match.

Newcastle’s loss left PSG in second place to join already qualified Dortmund in the next round, with Milan overtaking Newcastle to finish third and go into the Europa League knockout round playoffs.

“The result in Newcastle was very good for us,” PSG coach Luis Enrique acknowledged.

Kylian Mbappé thought he’d scored his team’s winner to top the group at Dortmund’s expense when he fired past Gregor Kobel inside the far post in the 72nd, but the goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR check.

Both sides missed a host of chances early on.

“It was back and forth, there could have been more goals, but I think a draw is a fair result,” Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said.

Dortmund defender Niklas Süle produced a brilliant sliding goal-line clearance to deny Mbappé, Bradley Barcola struck the post, and Randall Kolo Muani drew his shot just wide as PSG dominated midway through the first half.

“It was like a goal for us,” Dortmund coach Edin Terzić said of Süle’s spectacular clearance.

PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma kept Marco Reus and Salih Özcan at bay at the other end.

Adeyemi broke the deadlock in the 51st after Ramy Bensebaini pressured Marquinhos in defense and Niclas Füllkrug pulled the ball back for the Germany forward to sweep it in off the right post.

But Dortmund’s defense failed to stop Mbappé crossing from the left. Barcola laid it back for Zaire-Emery to drill in a low shot from a central position.

“You could see what quality they have when they combine, when you give them a little room,” Terzić said. “And yes, it’s not an outcome you can take for granted to be first in this group. So we’re very satisfied with that.”

At 17 years and 280 days old, Zaire-Emery became the youngest French player to score in the Champions League, younger than compatriots Karim Benzema, Mbappé and Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tels when they first scored in the competition.

Ultimately, it ensured PSG progressed to the last 16 for the 12th consecutive season. Milan would have needed a PSG defeat for it to advance instead.

Related Topics

UEFA Champions League 2023-24 /

PSG /

Borussia Dortmund /

Kylian Mbappe

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs ENG-W LIVE Score, Only Test Day 1: Harmanpreet in focus for India vs England Women; Toss, Playing XI updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. No Haaland, no problem: Man City beats Red Star Belgrade 3-2 to ease into Champions League round of 16
    Reuters
  3. UCL 2023-24: PSG squeezes into Champions League knockouts with 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund
    AP
  4. Champions League: Atletico beats Lazio in its 20th straight home win to secure 1st place in UCL group
    AP
  5. SA vs IND Dream11 prediction, 3rd T20I: Playing XI info, squads, fantasy team for India vs South Africa match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. No Haaland, no problem: Man City beats Red Star Belgrade 3-2 to ease into Champions League round of 16
    Reuters
  2. UCL 2023-24: PSG squeezes into Champions League knockouts with 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund
    AP
  3. Champions League: Atletico beats Lazio in its 20th straight home win to secure 1st place in UCL group
    AP
  4. Champions League: Bittersweet night for Pioli as Milan ends English curse, beats Newcastle United 2-1
    Reuters
  5. Champions League: Ceballos’ late strike sends perfect Real Madrid past Union Berlin
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs ENG-W LIVE Score, Only Test Day 1: Harmanpreet in focus for India vs England Women; Toss, Playing XI updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. No Haaland, no problem: Man City beats Red Star Belgrade 3-2 to ease into Champions League round of 16
    Reuters
  3. UCL 2023-24: PSG squeezes into Champions League knockouts with 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund
    AP
  4. Champions League: Atletico beats Lazio in its 20th straight home win to secure 1st place in UCL group
    AP
  5. SA vs IND Dream11 prediction, 3rd T20I: Playing XI info, squads, fantasy team for India vs South Africa match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment