UCL 2023-24: PSG squeezes into Champions League knockouts with 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund

Warren Zaire-Emery scored for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to squeeze into the knockout stage of the Champions League on Wednesday with a 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund.

The 17-year-old Zaire-Emery fired in the equaliser five minutes after Karim Adeyemi had scored for Dortmund, but PSG also had AC Milan to thank for beating Newcastle 2-1 in the other Group F match.

Newcastle’s loss left PSG in second place to join already qualified Dortmund in the next round, with Milan overtaking Newcastle to finish third and go into the Europa League knockout round playoffs.

“The result in Newcastle was very good for us,” PSG coach Luis Enrique acknowledged.

Kylian Mbappé thought he’d scored his team’s winner to top the group at Dortmund’s expense when he fired past Gregor Kobel inside the far post in the 72nd, but the goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR check.

Both sides missed a host of chances early on.

“It was back and forth, there could have been more goals, but I think a draw is a fair result,” Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said.

Dortmund defender Niklas Süle produced a brilliant sliding goal-line clearance to deny Mbappé, Bradley Barcola struck the post, and Randall Kolo Muani drew his shot just wide as PSG dominated midway through the first half.

“It was like a goal for us,” Dortmund coach Edin Terzić said of Süle’s spectacular clearance.

PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma kept Marco Reus and Salih Özcan at bay at the other end.

Adeyemi broke the deadlock in the 51st after Ramy Bensebaini pressured Marquinhos in defense and Niclas Füllkrug pulled the ball back for the Germany forward to sweep it in off the right post.

But Dortmund’s defense failed to stop Mbappé crossing from the left. Barcola laid it back for Zaire-Emery to drill in a low shot from a central position.

“You could see what quality they have when they combine, when you give them a little room,” Terzić said. “And yes, it’s not an outcome you can take for granted to be first in this group. So we’re very satisfied with that.”

At 17 years and 280 days old, Zaire-Emery became the youngest French player to score in the Champions League, younger than compatriots Karim Benzema, Mbappé and Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tels when they first scored in the competition.

Ultimately, it ensured PSG progressed to the last 16 for the 12th consecutive season. Milan would have needed a PSG defeat for it to advance instead.