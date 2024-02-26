MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Chelsea looks to respond to Neville’s ‘‘bottle jobs’‘ taunt by staying on course in FA Cup

Chelsea will need to show it has the stomach for a fight when it returns to action on Wednesday in the FA Cup that represents its last chance of winning a trophy this season.

Published : Feb 26, 2024 17:47 IST , London - 3 MINS READ

PTI
Chelsea’s head coach Mauricio Pochettino reacts during the English League Cup final Chelsea and Liverpool
Chelsea’s head coach Mauricio Pochettino reacts during the English League Cup final Chelsea and Liverpool | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Chelsea’s head coach Mauricio Pochettino reacts during the English League Cup final Chelsea and Liverpool | Photo Credit: AP

Chelsea’s underperforming players were described by one leading British football pundit as “billion-pound bottle jobs” after its loss in the English League Cup final.

Chelsea will need to show it has the stomach for a fight when it returns to action on Wednesday in another cup competition that represents its last chance of winning a trophy this season.

Fresh off Sunday’s defeat by a youthful Liverpool team at Wembley Stadium, Chelsea hosts Leeds — an in-form second-tier side on course for an immediate return to the Premier League — in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

No doubt ringing in the ears of Chelsea’s squad will be that cruel taunt by Gary Neville — a former Manchester United and England defender who is now a high-profile analyst for broadcaster Sky Sports — that is dominating the post-League Cup final media agenda.

ALSO READ | Energy-sapped Chelsea rues missed chances against Liverpool

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino brushed off the criticism, saying it was “not fair to talk in this way” and that Neville knew the “dynamics” in play as the London club looks to gel a squad of young players that have been expensively assembled over the past two years.

Before the recent January transfer window, Chelsea had spent more than USD 1 billion across three windows in the new Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital regime and has yet to see the benefits.

The tag of “bottle jobs” — meaning people who collapse under pressure — might stick if Chelsea succumbs to Leeds at Stamford Bridge, given how much of a favourite Pochettino’s team will be for the pre-quarterfinal match.

“They need to feel the pain,” Pochettino said of his players. “We played for a trophy we didn’t get and now, it is the same — what can you tell me to feel better? Nothing. They need to feel the pain and of course, they need to realize we need to work more, do better things, we need to improve.” Chelsea is not in Europe this season and is also far from certain of making it into any European competition next season. The team is in 11th place in the Premier League, though only four points off seventh spot. Finishing in seventh would guarantee a berth in either the Europa League or the Europa Conference League.

The FA Cup, therefore, is suddenly a big deal for Chelsea and Pochettino. Its problem is that there are quite a few top teams left in the draw.

Like defending champion Manchester City, which continues its defence of the trophy — and its bid for back-to-back trebles — with a trip to Luton on Tuesday.

Like Liverpool, which is at home to second-tier Southampton on Wednesday. Jurgen Klopp might have to roll out the kids once again, with an injury crisis robbing the manager of at least 10 senior players. Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo were the latest to pick up injuries in the final against Chelsea.

Manchester United visits Nottingham Forest in an all-Premier League match-up on Wednesday, when Wolverhampton has a home game against fellow top-flight team Brighton.

Tuesday’s other games see second-tier Blackburn hosting struggling Newcastle and Bournemouth at home to second-tier leader Leicester.

Related stories

Related Topics

Gary Neville /

Mauricio Pochettino /

Chelsea /

Liverpool /

EFL Cup /

FA Cup /

Manchester City /

Manchester United /

Nottingham Forest /

Newcastle United

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea looks to respond to Neville’s ‘‘bottle jobs’‘ taunt by staying on course in FA Cup
    PTI
  2. Indian sports wrap, February 26
    Team Sportstar
  3. WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants stumbles to five-wicket loss against Mumbai Indians in low-scoring encounter
    Mayank
  4. FIH Pro League 2023-24, home leg review: Beginning and end of different journeys for Indian hockey
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. I am proud of our spinners’ efforts, says England skipper Ben Stokes
    Pranay Rajiv
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Chelsea looks to respond to Neville’s ‘‘bottle jobs’‘ taunt by staying on course in FA Cup
    PTI
  2. Former Japan forward Okazaki to retire at end of season
    Reuters
  3. India announces 23-member squad for SAFF U-16 Women’s Championships
    PTI
  4. Nike to release Australia women’s goalkeeper jersey after backlash
    Reuters
  5. Klopp puts faith in kids to win ‘most special’ trophy of his career
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea looks to respond to Neville’s ‘‘bottle jobs’‘ taunt by staying on course in FA Cup
    PTI
  2. Indian sports wrap, February 26
    Team Sportstar
  3. WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants stumbles to five-wicket loss against Mumbai Indians in low-scoring encounter
    Mayank
  4. FIH Pro League 2023-24, home leg review: Beginning and end of different journeys for Indian hockey
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. I am proud of our spinners’ efforts, says England skipper Ben Stokes
    Pranay Rajiv
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment