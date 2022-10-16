Football

Ronaldo handed Man Utd start after 700th club goal

Ronaldo, who scored his first league goal of the season in last week's 2-1 win against Everton, has largely been limited to a substitute role under new manager Erik ten Hag.

16 October, 2022 18:27 IST
The goal at Goodison Park was the 700th club goal of his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the Manchester United team for the clash against Newcastle at Old Trafford on Sunday -- just his second start of the Premier League season.

The Portuguese superstar, who scored his first league goal of the season in last week’s 2-1 win against Everton, has largely been limited to a substitute role in the English top flight under new manager Erik ten Hag.

