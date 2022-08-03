Emami East Bengal announces list of 13 domestic players in senior squad

Emami East Bengal released a list of 13 domestic players on the senior squad it signed till now on Wednesday.

Emami Group of Industries signed an agreement with East Bengal to become the new investor of the club on August 2, which boosted the century-old club’s prospects of playing in the Indian Super League in the upcoming 2022-23 season.

List of the 13 domestic players in Emami East Bengal’s senior squad

Pawan Kumar: 31-year-old goalkeeper signed on a free transfer after a spell with Jamshedpur FC last season. The Punjabi custodian is a two-time ISL winner with Chennaiyin FC and won the League winners Shield with Jamshedpur FC last season.

Mohammad Rakip: The 22-year-old right back signed on a free transfer after a two-year stint with Mumbai City FC and was a member of India’s 2017 U-17 FIFA World Cup squad. The Manipuri defender has made 39 appearances in the ISL, winning the ISL double with Mumbai City in 20-21.

Ankit Mukherjee: The 26-year-old right back has been renewed after appearing for SC East Bengal in 21-22. The Kolkata defender has made 28 appearances in the ISL, winning the ISL title in 19-20.

Sarthak Golui: The 24-year-old centre back signed on a free transfer after a spell with Bengaluru FC. The defender has represented India 4 times at senior international level and made 52 appearances in the ISL.

Jerry Lalrinzuala: The 24-year-old left back signed on a free transfer after a six year spell with Chennaiyin FC. The Mizoram defender has made 94 appearances in the ISL, winning the title in 2017-18 and also winning the ISL Emerging Player Award in 2016.

Pritam Singh: The 26-year-old left back signed on a free transfer after winning the ISL with Hyderabad in 21-22.

Souvik Chakrabarti: The 30-year-old central midfielder signed on a free transfer after winning the ISL with Hyderabad in 21-22. The experienced medio has made 104 appearances in the ISL.

Amarjit Singh: The 21-year-old central midfielder signed on loan from FC Goa. The Manipuri midfielder captained India at 2017 FIFA Under-17 World Cup and has made 33 appearances in the ISL.

Mobashir Rahman: The 24-year-old central midfielder signed on a free transfer after winning the ISL league winners shield with Jamshedpur in 21-22. The Tata Football Academy graduate has made 53 appearances in the ISL.

Angousana Luwang: The 26-year-old versatile midfielder has been renewed after appearing for SC East Bengal from 2020 to 2022. The Manipuri has made 28 appearances in the ISL.

Aniket Jadhav: The 21-year-old winger has been signed on a permanent transfer from Hyderabad FC for an undisclosed fee. He was a member of the 2017 U-17 India World Cup squad and has made 47 ISL appearances.

Naorem Mahesh Singh: The 23-year-old winger signed on a permanent transfer from Kerala Blasters FC for an undisclosed fee. The Manipuri made 18 appearances for SC East Bengal last season while being on loan from Kerala and scored the match winning brace in the 2-1 win over FC Goa.

VP Suhair: The 30-year-old forward signed on a permanent transfer from North East United for an undisclosed fee. The Kerala man recently made his senior India international debut.