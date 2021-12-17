Football Football England drawn with Italy and Germany in Nations League England beat Germany in the knockout stages of the Euros earlier this year but lost to Italy in the final in a penalty shootout at Wembley. Reuters NYON 17 December, 2021 10:04 IST England captain Harry Kane. - REUTERS Reuters NYON 17 December, 2021 10:04 IST England was handed a tough draw for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League after it was grouped alongside European champion Italy and Germany in the draw held on Thursday.England beat Germany in the knockout stages of the Euros earlier this year but lost to Italy in the final in a penalty shootout at Wembley. England will also face Hungary, which it played twice in the World Cup qualifiers.Nations League champion France were grouped with Denmark, Croatia and Austria, who gained promotion to League A in the last edition of the competition.Runner-up Spain will play its Iberian neighbours Portugal, Switzerland and the Czech Republic.Belgium, the number one ranked side in the world, will take on the Netherlands, Poland and Wales.UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE 2022-23 DRAWGroup A1: France, Denmark, Croatia, AustriaGroup A2: Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Czech RepublicGroup A3: Italy, Germany, England, HungaryGroup A4: Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, WalesGroup B1: Ukraine, Scotland, Ireland, ArmeniaGroup B2: Iceland, Russia, Israel, AlbaniaGroup B3: Bosnia & Herzegovina, Finland, Romania, MontenegroGroup B4: Sweden, Norway, Serbia, SloveniaGroup C1: Turkey, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Faroe IslandsGroup C2: Northern Ireland, Greece, Kosovo, Cyprus/EstoniaGroup C3: Slovakia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan/MoldovaGroup C4: Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Georgia, GibraltarGroup D1: Latvia, Andorra, Liechtenstein, Kazakhstan/MoldovaGroup D2: San Marino, Malta, Cyprus/EstoniaMatchdays 1-4: June 2-14, 2022Matchdays 5-6: Sept. 22-27, 2022Semi-finals: June 14-15, 2023 Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :