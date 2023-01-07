Football

FA to investigate homophobic chanting at Man Utd vs Everton game

England’s Football Association (FA) will investigate alleged homophobic chanting during Everton’s 3-1 FA Cup third round loss at Manchester United on Friday.

Reuters
07 January, 2023 19:06 IST
Diogo Dalot of Manchester United during the FA Cup third round match against Everton.

Diogo Dalot of Manchester United during the FA Cup third round match against Everton. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Some supporters were heard using homophobic language against Everton manager Frank Lampard, who previously played for and managed Chelsea, British media reports said.

“We stand firmly against all forms of discrimination and we are striving to ensure our game is a safe environment for all, which truly embraces diversity and challenges hateful conduct both on and off the pitch,” an FA spokesperson said.

In a statement to British media, United said, “homophobia, like all forms of discrimination, has no place in football. Manchester United is proud of our diverse fan base and the work we have done to reduce instances like we sadly heard today.”

The chants were also called out by ‘Rainbow Devils’, a Manchester United LGBTQ+ supporters group, who tweeted: “We strongly condemn the taunting of Frank Lampard with the illegal and homophobic chant from a section of our fans and call for the club to take action.

“We call on (United) to do everything in their power to identify the culprits and deal with them in the strongest possible manner.”

Everton was eliminated from the FA Cup after Conor Coady cancelled out Antony’s opening goal but then put the ball in his own net to restore United’s lead, before a late Marcus Rashford penalty sealed their fate.

Earlier this week, Nottingham Forest said it was investigating allegations of homophobic chanting directed at Chelsea supporters during a 1-1 Premier League draw.

