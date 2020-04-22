Eredivisie season likely over after government extends ban

The Eredivisie season has been effectively ended after the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) announced its intention "not to continue" the 2019-20 campaign in light of an extension of a government ban on public events.

On Tuesday, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte extended the ban, which includes professional sports, until September 1 as the Netherlands battles the spread of coronavirus.

A KNVB statement read: "The board of professional football intends not to continue playing the 2019-20 competition.

"Based on the government's decision today, the KNVB will consult with UEFA, after which the decision will be taken. On Friday, the clubs and other parties involved will meet to discuss the consequences."

READ | Serie A clubs vote unanimously to continue season

Ajax is top of the Eredivisie, level on 56 points with AZ. They have each played 25 of 34 games, though Ajax has the superior goal difference.

The top two, along with PSV and several other clubs, indicated earlier this month that they were not willing to finish the season.

There have been over 34,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Netherlands, with more than 3,000 people dying from the disease.