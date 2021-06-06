Euro 2020 Euro 2020 Euro 2020 warm-up: Rashford penalty gives England 1-0 win over Romania Gareth Southgate made nine changes to the England team that beat Austria by the same score on Wednesday. Reuters MIDDLESBROUG (ENGLAND) 06 June, 2021 23:47 IST Victory for Gareth Southgate's men was again overshadowed by booing from supporters as the players took the knee before kick-off. - AFP Reuters MIDDLESBROUG (ENGLAND) 06 June, 2021 23:47 IST A makeshift England side beat Romania 1-0 in their final Euro 2020 warm-up game on Sunday as Marcus Rashford converted a 68th-minute penalty after manager Gareth Southgate made nine changes to the team that beat Austria by the same score on Wednesday.Rashford left Florin Nita rooted to his line with a perfectly taken spot kick after substitute Tiberiu Capusa brought down Jack Grealish but the Romanian goalkeeper did well 10 minutes later when he saved a Jordan Henderson penalty. Pure quality, eh #ManUnited fans? #Euro2020 | #ENGROM pic.twitter.com/8E5arr8Cuc— Sportstar (@sportstarweb) June 6, 2021 Both sides created chances in a lively contest at the Riverside Stadium and England twice hit the woodwork in the first half before England keeper Sam Johnstone denied Deian Sorescu with a fine stop.Johnstone then kept out a ferocious close-range volley by Andrei Ivan with a spectacular save after Rashford's goal and, following Henderson's miss, England substitute Jude Bellingham came close at the other end with a header at the far post. Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on : Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.