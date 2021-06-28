UEFA EURO 2020 Round of 16 France vs Switzerland LIVE: Deschamps fields a back three as Lenglet replaces Kounde and Pavard comes in for Hernandez; Rabiot starts

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the EURO 2020 Round of 16 game between France and Switzerland at the National Arena in Bucharest, Romania.

Live coverage of the France vs Switzerland match begins at 12.30 a.m IST. Stay tuned!!

11:21- LINEUPS ANNOUNCED!!

France (3-4-1-2)

Hugo Lloris (capt); Raphael Varane, Clement Lenglet, Presnel Kimpembe; Benjamin Pavard, N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot; Antoine Griezmann; Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema

Coach: Didier Deschamps (FRA)

Switzerland (3-4-1-2)

Yann Sommer; Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Silvan Widmer; Steven Zuber, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka (capt), Ricardo Rodriguez; Xherdan Shaqiri; Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic

Coach: Vladimir Petkovic (SUI)

Referee: Fernando Andres Rapallini (ARG)

11: 10 p.m- Form Guide

France- D-D-W-W-W

Switzerland- W-L-D-W-W

11:00 p.m- France and Switzerland Predicted XI; injury and suspension news

France XI: Lloris; Varane, Lenglet, Kimpembe; Pavard, Pogba, Kanté, Hernández; Griezmann; Mbappé, Benzema﻿

Out: Digne (hamstring), Dembélé (knee)

Doubtful: Hernández (knee), Thuram (groin)

Misses next match if booked: Griezmann, Hernández, Kimpembe, Lloris, Pavard

Switzerland XI: Sommer; Elvedi, Akanji, Rodríguez; Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Zuber; Shaqiri; Embolo, Seferović

Misses next match if booked: Embolo, Gavranović, Mbabu, Schär, Xhaka

Match Preview

World champion France is facing mounting injuries ahead of its Euro 2020 round-of-16 match against Switzerland on Monday, with coach Didier Deschamps struggling for options.

The French qualified less convincingly than initially expected after drawing 2-2 against Portugal in their final group game, having won one of three Group F games.

France left-back Lucas Hernandez had to be taken off with a knee injury after the first half and remains doubtful against Switzerland. His replacement Lucas Digne is also nursing a hamstring injury and looks unlikely to be fit for Monday, forcing potential changes to Deschamps' defensive plans.

RELATED| EURO 2020: Benzema has another chance to score after six-year France wait

Digne's replacement in the game against Portugal, midfielder Adrien Rabiot, has himself been dealing with a nagging ankle injury since the end of the season and is not yet at 100 per cent fit. To make matters worse, Thomas Lemar suffered a leg injury and Marcus Thuram hurt his right thigh in training on Thursday, hobbling off the pitch with the support of medical staff.

France is already without Ousmane Dembele after the forward had to be taken off injured in its second group game against Hungary. Dembele has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament and will require knee surgery.

But despite the injuries France remains the clear favourite for the game against the Swiss.

Deschamps, attempting to become the first man to win World Cups and Euros both as player and coach, may be struggling with fit defenders but he has won back a striker.

Karim Benzema, who was recalled to the national team for the tournament after a nearly six-year absence, scored twice against Portugal.

The French have also never lost to the Swiss in a competitive game. While they are very familiar with the latter stages of a tournament, their opponent has not reached a quarterfinal of a major tournament in 67 years, ever since the 1954 World Cup which it hosted.

Switzerland qualified as one of the best third-placed teams.

"Anything can happen in a tournament," said Switzerland defender Ricardo Rodriguez. "We are fit and ready. We have to be compact in defence and use our few chances. We know the French have a fantastic bench as well."

"We will give it all we have. We have already trained penalties and almost everyone scored," he smiled.

The winner of the game will play the winner of the round-of-16 tie between Spain and Croatia.