Euro 2020

UEFA Euro 2020, LIVE score updates: Sweden vs Ukraine Round of 16: Confident Sweden faces underdogs Ukraine for quarters spot

Follow the live score and updates from the Euro 2020 Round of 16 match between Sweden and Ukraine from Glasgow.

Budapest Last Updated: 29 June, 2021 23:07 IST

Ukraine players at a training session ahead of the match against Sweden.   -  AP

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the EURO 2020 Round of 16 game between Sweden and Ukraine at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Squads: Sweden: Goalkeepers: Karl-Johan Johnsson, Kristoffer Nordfeldt, Robin Olsen (Everton)

Defenders: Ludwig Augustinsson, Pierre Bengtsson, Marcus Danielson, Andreas Granqvist, Filip Helander, Pontus Jansson, Emil Krafth, Victor Lindelof, Mikael Lustig

Midfielders: Jens-Lys Cajuste, Viktor Claesson, Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg, Dejan Kulusevski, Sebastian Larsson, Kristoffer Olsson, Robin Quaison, Ken Sema, Mattias Svanberg, Gustav Svensson

Forwards: Marcus Berg, Alexander Isak, Jordan Larsson

Ukraine: Goalkeepers: Georgiy Bushchan, Andriy Pyatov, Anatolii Trubin

Defenders: Oleksandr Karavaev, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Mykola Matviyenko, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Denys Popov, Eduard Sobol, Oleksandr Tymchyk, Illia Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Zinchenko

Midfielders: Roman Bezus, Yevhen Makarenko, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Marlos, Mykola Shaparenko, Taras Stepanenko, Heorhii Sudakov, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Viktor Tsygankov

Forwards: Artem Besedin, Artem Dovbyk, Roman Yaremchuk, Andriy Yarmolenko, Oleksandr Zubkov

WHERE TO WATCH UEFA EURO 2020 LIVE IN INDIA?

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) will telecast UEFA EURO 2020 in English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Fans can watch the action unfold LIVE on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY SIX and SONY TEN 4 channels. The matches are available for live streaming on SonyLIV and JioTV as well.