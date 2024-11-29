 />
Europa League 2024/25: Tottenham manager Postecoglou frustrated by Roma draw

Spurs were coming off the back of an impressive 4-0 win at Manchester City in the English top flight and twice led the Italian side.

Published : Nov 29, 2024 07:57 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, reacts during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD5 match between Tottenham Hotspur and AS Roma at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, reacts during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD5 match between Tottenham Hotspur and AS Roma at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, reacts during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD5 match between Tottenham Hotspur and AS Roma at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou admitted his frustration after his side was held to a 2-2 home draw by AS Roma in the Europa League on Thursday after a late goal from Mats Hummels snatched victory from the Premier League side.

Spurs were coming off the back of an impressive 4-0 win at Manchester City in the English top flight and twice led the Italian side.

“It’s obviously frustrating, especially when they score so late,” Postecoglou told TNT Sports.

“It was a good game, we probably should have wrapped it up a lot earlier. We missed some great chances and at 2-1 you’re always going to keep them in the game. So it’s disappointing not to see it out.”

RELATED | UEL Roundup 2024/25: Hojlund brace helps United to second win

Spurs took an early lead when Son Heung-min converted a fifth-minute penalty, Roma levelled through Evan N’Dicka and Brennan Johnson put the home side back in front before halftime.

Hummels’ 91st-minute strike, however, sent Spurs down to ninth in the standings on 10 points.

“We’re still in a good position (in the Europa League table). From a depth perspective, we’re still pretty thin and we had some youngsters on the bench,” Postecoglou said.

“Nevertheless, I think we had enough of the game and enough clear chances to win.”

Roma coach Claudio Ranieri, at the start of his third spell as manager of the capital club, praised his side for grabbing a deserved point.

“The boys played a great game. I didn’t expect such a reaction,” he said.

“Today I was clear. We can’t sit back, we can’t be afraid. If Spurs attack, we have to counter. That’s what the fans like. The boys understood that and I’m happy with that. I told them the result was secondary.”

Related Topics

Europa League 2024-25 /

Europa League /

Tottenham Hotspur /

Ange Postecoglou /

Mats Hummels /

Son Heung-min /

Claudio Ranieri

