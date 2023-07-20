MagazineBuy Print

FIFA rankings: India placed 99th in latest update

The Blue Tigers recently won the Intercontinental Cup and the SAFF Championship to move up a spot.

Published : Jul 20, 2023 14:16 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The highest FIFA ranking ever achieved by India is 94. That mark was attained in February 1996. 
The highest FIFA ranking ever achieved by India is 94. That mark was attained in February 1996.  | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K
infoIcon

The highest FIFA ranking ever achieved by India is 94. That mark was attained in February 1996.  | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

India is ranked 99th in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings in the latest update published today. The Blue Tigers recently won the Intercontinental Cup and the SAFF Championship to move up a spot.

India won the 2023 Intercontinental Cup by defeating Lebanon 2-0 in the final, before going on to secure a second-consecutive and ninth SAFF title.

The highest FIFA ranking ever achieved by India is 94. That mark was attained in February 1996. 

There are no changes at all in the top ten, which is made up solely of European and South American teams. Argentina (1st) remains at the top of the pile, with the other two podium places occupied by France (2nd) and Brazil (3rd), closely followed by England (4th), Belgium (5th), and Croatia (6th).

There are also some notable climbs for teams in the lower reaches of the ranking, such as the Cayman Islands (193rd, up 4), Gibraltar (198th, up 4), Aruba (199th, up 4) and Liechtenstein (200th, up 4).

Related Topics

FIFA Rankings /

Intercontinental Cup /

SAFF Championship

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

