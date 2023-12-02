  • Golden Ball: Paris Brunner (GER)
  • Silver Ball: Hamadou Makalou (MAL)
  • Bronze Ball: Mathis Amougou (FRA)
  • Golden Boot: Agustin Ruberto (ARG)
  • Silver Boot: Ibrahim Diarra (MAL)
  • Bronze Boot: Claudio Echeverri (ARG)
  • Golden Glove: Paul Argney (FRA)
  • FIFA Fair Play Trophy: England