The 19th edition of the FIFA-17 World Cup concluded at the Manahan Stadium in Indonesia on Saturday, with Germany pipping France to win the title for the first time.

Germany’s maiden title tilt was helped along the way by electric forward Brunner. He mixed a string of exceptional performances with a total of four goals at the tournament - including a brace in the semifinal and one in the showpiece match against France - to be crowned as the tournament’s outstanding player.

RELATED: List of all FIFA U-17 World Cup winners: Germany lifts maiden title

Agustin Ruberto ended the tournament as the highest goalscorer, with eight goals while French goalkeeper Paul Argney won the best goalkeeper award, the Golden Glove, for his impressive performance throughout the tournament.

Here are all the individual awards after the tournament:

Golden Ball: Paris Brunner (GER)

Paris Brunner (GER) Silver Ball: Hamadou Makalou (MAL)

Hamadou Makalou (MAL) Bronze Ball: Mathis Amougou (FRA)

Mathis Amougou (FRA) Golden Boot: Agustin Ruberto (ARG)

Agustin Ruberto (ARG) Silver Boot: Ibrahim Diarra (MAL)

Ibrahim Diarra (MAL) Bronze Boot: Claudio Echeverri (ARG)

Claudio Echeverri (ARG) Golden Glove: Paul Argney (FRA)

Paul Argney (FRA) FIFA Fair Play Trophy: England

Ruberto’s goal tally, which included a hat-trick against Germany in the semifinal, was the joint-most in any edition of the tournament since Victor Osimhen’s 10 goals at the 2015 World Cup.