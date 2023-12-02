Germany beat France to lift the FIFA U-17 World Cup title after an intense penalty shoot-out in the final at the Manahan Stadium in Indonesia.
Here is the list of all the winners of the FIFA U-17 World Cup:
|YEAR
|WINNER
|2023
|Germany
|2019
|Brazil
|2017
|England
|2015
|Nigeria
|2013
|Nigeria
|2011
|Mexico
|2009
|Switzerland
|2007
|Nigeria
|2005
|Mexico
|2003
|Brazil
|2001
|France
|1999
|Brazil
|1997
|Brazil
|1995
|Ghana
|1993
|Nigeria
|1991
|Ghana
|1989 (U-16)
|Saudi Arabia
|1987 (U-16)
|USSR
|1985 (U-16)
|Nigeria
Latest on Sportstar
- List of all FIFA U-17 World Cup winners: Germany lifts maiden title
- Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans LIVE Score, Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Pawan gives Titans early lead against Fazel’s Giants
- Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE score and updates, HFC 0-0 MBSG ISL 2023-24, lineups are in
- U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas LIVE Score, Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Surinder’s Mumba takes on Narwal’s Yoddhas; When, where to watch match?
- Pro Kabaddi League 2023 schedule PDF- U Mumba match fixtures, squad analysis, all you need to know
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE