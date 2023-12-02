The next edition of the European Championship will be played in Germany from June 14 to July 14 next year. This will be the 17th edition of the quadrennial tournament with top teams from Europe vying for the crown.

Of the 24 teams in EURO 2024, 21 teams have been finalised with the remaining three to be finalised through eliminators in March 2024. Now, the fixtures of EURO 2024 will be confirmed in Germany.

Which teams have qualified for EURO 2024?

The following countries have qualified for the European Championship next year:

Germany (hosts), Portugal, France, Spain, Belgium, England, Hungary, Turkey, Romania, Denmark, Albania, Austria, Netherlands, Scotland, Croatia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Czechia, Italy, Serbia, Switzerland

When and where is the draw for EURO 2024?

The draw for EURO 2024 groups will take place at 10:30 pm IST on December 2, 2023, at the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, Germany.

How does the EURO 2024 draw work?

The 24 teams are distributed into four pots of six teams. The teams yet to qualify – which will be confirmed through play-offs – are mentioned through indicator tags.

Host Germany is seeded in Pot 1 but is not drawn as they are automatically allocated to Group A. The three eventual play-off winners have been assigned to Pot 4.

One team is picked from each pot in a way that each of the six groups has four teams each for the group stage.

Which teams are there in the pots?

Here is how the teams have been distributed into pots:

Pot 1: Germany (hosts), Portugal, France, Spain, Belgium, England

Pot 2: Hungary, Turkey, Romania, Denmark, Albania, Austria

Pot 3: Netherlands, Scotland, Croatia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Czechia

Pot 4: Italy, Serbia, Switzerland, Play-Off Winner Path A, Play-Off Winner Path B, Play-Off Winner Path C

Where to watch the EURO 2024 draw?

The EURO 2024 draw will be telecast live on the Sony TEN Network in India and can be live-streamed on Sony LIV.