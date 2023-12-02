EURO 2024 Draw LIVE Updates: England, Germany and France in pot 1, groups, pots, streaming info

December 02, 2023 20:56

Draw preview

The next edition of the European Championship will be played in Germany from June 14 to July 14 next year. This will be the 17th edition of the quadrennial tournament with top teams from Europe vying for the crown.

Of the 24 teams in EURO 2024, 21 teams have been finalised with the remaining three to be finalised through eliminators in March 2024. Now, the fixtures of EURO 2024 will be confirmed in Germany.