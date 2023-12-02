MagazineBuy Print

EURO 2024 Draw LIVE Updates: England, Germany and France in pot 1, groups, pots, streaming info

EURO 2024: Follow the live updates of the draw for the European Championship, which is taking place at the at the Elbe Philharmonic Hall in Hamburg, Germany.

Updated : Dec 02, 2023 22:51 IST

Team Sportstar
Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the EURO 2024 draw from Hamburg, Germany. All the groups and fixtures will be decided in the ceremony at the Elbe Philharmonic Hall tonight.

  • December 02, 2023 22:38
    An appetizer to the man draw!

    Jonas Kaufmann’s orchestra starts the event with a wonderful musical performance as the managers and teams settles inside the auditorium for the draw.

  • December 02, 2023 22:33
    The stage is set!

    Presenters Esther Sedlaczek and Pedro Pinto welcome the guest in what promises to be a destiny-defining moment for the 21 teams set to compete in the European Championship. The remaining three teams will be eventually finalised in March 2024,

  • December 02, 2023 22:28
    The stars have arrived!

    The coaches and former players of teams have already started arriving at the venue. Luciano Spalletti, Head Coach of Italy, poses for a photo as they arrive prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 Final Tournament Draw at Elbphilharmonie on December 02, 2023 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

    HAMBURG, GERMANY - DECEMBER 02: Luciano Spalletti, Head Coach of Italy, poses for a photo as they arrive prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 Final Tournament Draw at Elbphilharmonie on December 02, 2023 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

  • December 02, 2023 21:45
    Which teams have qualified for EURO 2024? 

    Germany (hosts), Portugal, France, Spain, Belgium, England, Hungary, Turkey, Romania, Denmark, Albania, Austria, Netherlands, Scotland, Croatia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Czechia, Italy, Serbia, Switzerland

  • December 02, 2023 20:56
    Draw preview

    The next edition of the European Championship will be played in Germany from June 14 to July 14 next year. This will be the 17th edition of the quadrennial tournament with top teams from Europe vying for the crown.

    Of the 24 teams in EURO 2024, 21 teams have been finalised with the remaining three to be finalised through eliminators in March 2024. Now, the fixtures of EURO 2024 will be confirmed in Germany.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

