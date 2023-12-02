MagazineBuy Print

EURO 2024 full schedule: Complete list of matches, groups, kick-off time, venues, live streaming info

EURO 2024: A total of 51 matches will be played in 17th edition of the European Championship, with the final scheduled at the Olympiastadion Berlin on July 14, 2024.

Published : Dec 02, 2023 23:23 IST

Team Sportstar
Representative Image: The opening match of the European Championship will be played between host Germany and Scotland in Munich on June 14.
Representative Image: The opening match of the European Championship will be played between host Germany and Scotland in Munich on June 14. | Photo Credit: UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images
infoIcon

Representative Image: The opening match of the European Championship will be played between host Germany and Scotland in Munich on June 14. | Photo Credit: UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

The next edition of the European Championship will be played in Germany from June 14 to July 14 next year. This will be the 17th edition of the quadrennial tournament with top teams from Europe vying for the crown.

Of the 24 teams in EURO 2024, 21 teams have been finalised with the remaining three to be finalised through eliminators in March 2024. On December 2, 2023, the fixtures of EURO 2024 were confirmed at the Elbe Philharmonic Hall in Hamburg, Germany.

A total of 51 matches will be played in the tournament, with the final scheduled at the Olympiastadion Berlin on July 14, 2024.

The opening match of the European Championship will be played between host Germany and Scotland at the Munich Football Arena in Munich on June 14 at 9 PM local time (1:30 AM IST on July 15).

Date Match Kick-off Time Venue
June 14 Germany vs Scotland 9:00 PM Munich
June 15 Hungary vs Switzerland TBC Cologne
June 15 Spain vs Croatia TBC Berlin
June 15 Italy vs Albania TBC Dortmund
June 16 Serbia vs England TBC Gelsenkirchen
June 16 Slovenia vs Denmark TBC Stuttgart
June 16 Winner of Play-off A vs Netherlands TBC Hamburg
June 17 Austria vs France TBC Dusseldorf
June 17 Belgium vs Slovakia TBC Frankfurt
June 17 Romania vs Winner of Play-off B TBC Munich
June 18 Turkiye vs Winner of Play-off C TBC Dortmund
June 18 Portugal vs Czechia TBC Leipzig
June 19 Scotland vs Switzerland TBC Cologne
June 19 Germany vs Hungary TBC Stuttgart
June 19 Croatia vs Albania TBC Hamburg
June 20 Spain vs Italy TBC Gelsenkirchen
June 20 Denmark vs England TBC Frankfurt
June 20 Slovenia vs Serbia TBC Munich
June 21 Winner of Play-off A vs Austria TBC Berlin
June 21 Netherlands vs France TBC Leipzig
June 21 Slovakia vs Winner of Play-off B TBC Dusseldorf
June 22 Belgium vs Romania TBC Cologne
June 22 Turkiye vs Portugal TBC Dortmund
June 22 Winner of Play-off C vs Czechia TBC Hamburg
June 23 Switzerland vs Germany TBC Frankfurt
June 23 Scotland vs Hungary TBC Stuttgart
June 24 Albania vs Spain TBC Dusseldorf
June 24 Croatia vs Italy TBC Leipzig
June 25 England vs Slovenia TBC Cologne
June 25 Denmark vs Serbia TBC Munich
June 25 Netherlands vs Austria TBC Berlin
June 25 France vs Winner of Play-off A TBC Dortmund
June 26 Slovakia vs Romania TBC Frankfurt
June 26 Winner of Play-off B vs Belgium TBC Stuttgart
June 26 Winner of Play-off C vs Portugal TBC Gelsenkirchen
June 26 Czechia vs Turkiye TBC Hamburg
Round of 16
June 29 1A vs 2C TBC Dortmund
June 29 2A vs 2B TBC Berlin
June 30 1B vs 3A/D/E/F TBC Cologne
June 30 1C vs 3D/E/F TBC Gelsenkirchen
July 1 1F vs 3A/B/C TBC Frankfurt
July 1 2D vs 2E TBC Dusseldorf
July 2 1E vs 3A/B/C/D TBC Munich
July 2 1D vs 2F TBC Leipzig
Quarterfinals
July 5 Winner of Match 39 vs Winner of Match 37 TBC Stuttgart
July 5 Winner of Match 41 vs Winner of Match 42 TBC Hamburg
July 6 Winner of Match 43 vs Winner of Match 44 TBC Berlin
July 6 Winner of Match 40 vs Winner of Match 38 TBC Dusseldorf
Semifinals
July 9 Winner of Match 45 vs Winner of Match 46 9:00 PM Munich
July 9 Winner of Match 47 vs Winner of Match 48 9:00 PM Dortmund
Final
July 14 Winner of Match 49 vs Winner of Match 50 9:00 PM Berlin

*All match-times are in CET

When and where to watch EURO 2024?

All matches of EURO 2024 will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network. The games can also be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

