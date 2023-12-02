EURO 2024 full schedule: Complete list of matches, groups, kick-off time, venues, live streaming info

The next edition of the European Championship will be played in Germany from June 14 to July 14 next year. This will be the 17th edition of the quadrennial tournament with top teams from Europe vying for the crown.
Of the 24 teams in EURO 2024, 21 teams have been finalised with the remaining three to be finalised through eliminators in March 2024. On December 2, 2023, the fixtures of EURO 2024 were confirmed at the Elbe Philharmonic Hall in Hamburg, Germany.
A total of 51 matches will be played in the tournament, with the final scheduled at the Olympiastadion Berlin on July 14, 2024.
The opening match of the European Championship will be played between host Germany and Scotland at the Munich Football Arena in Munich on June 14 at 9 PM local time (1:30 AM IST on July 15).
|Date
|Match
|Kick-off Time
|Venue
|June 14
|Germany vs Scotland
|9:00 PM
|Munich
|June 15
|Hungary vs Switzerland
|TBC
|Cologne
|June 15
|Spain vs Croatia
|TBC
|Berlin
|June 15
|Italy vs Albania
|TBC
|Dortmund
|June 16
|Serbia vs England
|TBC
|Gelsenkirchen
|June 16
|Slovenia vs Denmark
|TBC
|Stuttgart
|June 16
|Winner of Play-off A vs Netherlands
|TBC
|Hamburg
|June 17
|Austria vs France
|TBC
|Dusseldorf
|June 17
|Belgium vs Slovakia
|TBC
|Frankfurt
|June 17
|Romania vs Winner of Play-off B
|TBC
|Munich
|June 18
|Turkiye vs Winner of Play-off C
|TBC
|Dortmund
|June 18
|Portugal vs Czechia
|TBC
|Leipzig
|June 19
|Scotland vs Switzerland
|TBC
|Cologne
|June 19
|Germany vs Hungary
|TBC
|Stuttgart
|June 19
|Croatia vs Albania
|TBC
|Hamburg
|June 20
|Spain vs Italy
|TBC
|Gelsenkirchen
|June 20
|Denmark vs England
|TBC
|Frankfurt
|June 20
|Slovenia vs Serbia
|TBC
|Munich
|June 21
|Winner of Play-off A vs Austria
|TBC
|Berlin
|June 21
|Netherlands vs France
|TBC
|Leipzig
|June 21
|Slovakia vs Winner of Play-off B
|TBC
|Dusseldorf
|June 22
|Belgium vs Romania
|TBC
|Cologne
|June 22
|Turkiye vs Portugal
|TBC
|Dortmund
|June 22
|Winner of Play-off C vs Czechia
|TBC
|Hamburg
|June 23
|Switzerland vs Germany
|TBC
|Frankfurt
|June 23
|Scotland vs Hungary
|TBC
|Stuttgart
|June 24
|Albania vs Spain
|TBC
|Dusseldorf
|June 24
|Croatia vs Italy
|TBC
|Leipzig
|June 25
|England vs Slovenia
|TBC
|Cologne
|June 25
|Denmark vs Serbia
|TBC
|Munich
|June 25
|Netherlands vs Austria
|TBC
|Berlin
|June 25
|France vs Winner of Play-off A
|TBC
|Dortmund
|June 26
|Slovakia vs Romania
|TBC
|Frankfurt
|June 26
|Winner of Play-off B vs Belgium
|TBC
|Stuttgart
|June 26
|Winner of Play-off C vs Portugal
|TBC
|Gelsenkirchen
|June 26
|Czechia vs Turkiye
|TBC
|Hamburg
|Round of 16
|June 29
|1A vs 2C
|TBC
|Dortmund
|June 29
|2A vs 2B
|TBC
|Berlin
|June 30
|1B vs 3A/D/E/F
|TBC
|Cologne
|June 30
|1C vs 3D/E/F
|TBC
|Gelsenkirchen
|July 1
|1F vs 3A/B/C
|TBC
|Frankfurt
|July 1
|2D vs 2E
|TBC
|Dusseldorf
|July 2
|1E vs 3A/B/C/D
|TBC
|Munich
|July 2
|1D vs 2F
|TBC
|Leipzig
|Quarterfinals
|July 5
|Winner of Match 39 vs Winner of Match 37
|TBC
|Stuttgart
|July 5
|Winner of Match 41 vs Winner of Match 42
|TBC
|Hamburg
|July 6
|Winner of Match 43 vs Winner of Match 44
|TBC
|Berlin
|July 6
|Winner of Match 40 vs Winner of Match 38
|TBC
|Dusseldorf
|Semifinals
|July 9
|Winner of Match 45 vs Winner of Match 46
|9:00 PM
|Munich
|July 9
|Winner of Match 47 vs Winner of Match 48
|9:00 PM
|Dortmund
|Final
|July 14
|Winner of Match 49 vs Winner of Match 50
|9:00 PM
|Berlin
*All match-times are in CET
When and where to watch EURO 2024?
All matches of EURO 2024 will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network. The games can also be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.
Latest on Sportstar
- Vaishali, India’s third female Grandmaster, is making all the right moves
- IPL 2024 Auction: Scouts reveal domestic middle-order batters, fast bowlers likely to be hot property on December 19
- EURO 2024 full schedule: Complete list of matches, groups, kick-off time, venues, live streaming info
- UEFA to revamp Women’s Champions League, create second-tier European competition
- Euro 2024: Full groups and teams drawn for the 17th European Championship; Spain, Italy and Austria together
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE