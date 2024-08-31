MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Rubina Francis qualifies for women’s 10m air pistol SH1 final

Rubina finished sixth amongst 20 shooters in the qualification round with a score of 556. Top eight shooters qualified for the final which will be at 6:15PM IST on the same day.

Published : Aug 31, 2024 17:01 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Rubina Francis progressed to the women’s 10m air pistol SH1 final at the Paris Paralympics on Saturday.
FILE PHOTO: Rubina Francis progressed to the women’s 10m air pistol SH1 final at the Paris Paralympics on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Rubina Francis/Instagram
Rubina Francis qualified for the women’s 10m air pistol SH1 final at Paris 2024 Paralympics on Saturday.

Rubina finished sixth amongst 20 shooters in the qualification round with a score of 556. Top eight shooters qualified for the final which will be at 6:15PM IST on the same day.

Rubina did not have the ideal start in the qualification round as she could only score 90 each in the first two series. However, a score of 95 and 92 in third and fourth series, respectively kept her hopes of making it to the final alive.

FOLLOW | LIVE UPDATES OF SHOOTING EVENTS AT PARALYMPICS IN PARIS

Rubina managed to record another score of 95 in the penultimate series. A final series of 94 helped her enter the top eight and eventually finish sixth.

In men’s 10m air rifle standing SH1, Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar finished 14th in the qualification round with a score of 613.4 and failed to reach the final.

India has won four medals at the ongoing edition so far. Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal won gold and bronze medals, respectively in women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 while Manish Narwal grabbed a silver in men’s 10m air pistol SH1. Preethi Pal clinched a bronze medal in women’s 100m T35 event.

