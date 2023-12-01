Germany and France set for Under-17 World Cup final rematch

Germany and France are set to clash on Saturday in the Under-17 World Cup football final in Indonesia, a rematch of this year’s Euro final in the category the Germans won on penalties.

The young Germans, who also beat France 3-1 in the group stage of the Euros last June, are bidding for their first world title.

Borussia Dortmund forward Paris Brunner, 17, will lead the German attack, having scored a brace in the semifinal against Argentina.

Jean-Luc Vannuchi’s France beat Mali 2-1 in its semifinal clash and boasts a defence which has so far only conceded one goal.

“Germany is a clinical team with very interesting offensive potential and rapid attacks which are their strength,” Vannuchi told AFP.

The French coach will be counting on Rennes striker Mathis Lambourde and Valenciennes midfielder Ismail Bouneb, who proved decisive in both the quarter- and semifinals.

France last won the tournament in 2001.