South Korea's qualification for Qatar 2022 has extended its run of successive FIFA World Cup appearances to 10 in a row, every edition since 1986 — a record for a country which has never lifted the trophy.

Five of its six wins in the tournament’s history so far have been against European sides, with one of them, Portugal, in its group this time. Its best performance in the World Cup remains its fourth-place finish in 2002 – the best performance by an Asian team in the tournament.

With Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-Min in attack, the Taegeuk Warriors will look to repeat a similar performance twenty years apart.

Manager: Paulo Bento

🇰🇷 Korea Republic are the third team drawn in Group H! They will sit in spot H4



📈 𝙁𝙄𝙁𝘼 𝙍𝙖𝙣𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜: 29

🏆 𝘽𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙝: Fourth place (2002)

👔 𝘾𝙤𝙖𝙘𝙝: Paulo Bento @theKFA | #FinalDrawpic.twitter.com/cjyXI2YRNQ — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) April 1, 2022

South Korea's World Cup record:

Played Won Drew Lost GF GA 34 6 9 19 34 70

When is South Korea playing in the world cup?

⦿ November 24 - Uruguay vs South Korea - 6.30 PM - Education City Stadium

November 24 - Uruguay vs South Korea - 6.30 PM - Education City Stadium ⦿ November 28 - South Korea vs Ghana - 6:30 PM - Education City Stadium

November 28 - South Korea vs Ghana - 6:30 PM - Education City Stadium ⦿ December 2 - South Korea vs Portugal - 8.30 PM - Education City Stadium