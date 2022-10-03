Fifa World Cup

South Korea’s best performance in the World Cup remains its fourth-place finish in 2002 – the best performance by an Asian team in the tournament.

03 October, 2022 10:38 IST
Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-Min will be the primary force in attack for the Taegeuk Warriors at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

South Korea's qualification for Qatar 2022 has extended its run of successive FIFA World Cup appearances to 10 in a row, every edition since 1986 — a record for a country which has never lifted the trophy.

Five of its six wins in the tournament’s history so far have been against European sides, with one of them, Portugal, in its group this time. Its best performance in the World Cup remains its fourth-place finish in 2002 – the best performance by an Asian team in the tournament.

With Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-Min in attack, the Taegeuk Warriors will look to repeat a similar performance twenty years apart.

Manager: Paulo Bento

South Korea's World Cup record:

PlayedWonDrewLostGFGA
3469193470

When is South Korea playing in the world cup?

  • ⦿ November 24 - Uruguay vs South Korea - 6.30 PM - Education City Stadium
  • ⦿ November 28 - South Korea vs Ghana - 6:30 PM - Education City Stadium
  • ⦿ December 2 - South Korea vs Portugal - 8.30 PM - Education City Stadium
Where can I watch South Korea’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup will be live telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD in India.
Where can I live stream South Korea’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup 2022 will be live streamed on VOOT Select and JioTV.

