Fifa World Cup

Pele no more: Brazil football legend’s trips to India immortalised in pictures

Pele, 82, passed away on Thursday after a long battle with cancer.

Team Sportstar
30 December, 2022 00:37 IST
30 December, 2022 00:37 IST

Pele, 82, passed away on Thursday after a long battle with cancer.

Football great Pele, 82, passed away of cancer on Thursday in Sao Paulo.

Pele had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021 and has since had regular treatment.

Pele is Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 games. Nicknamed the Black Pearl, Pele won one Ballon d’Or, a record three World Cups and scored a staggering 1,283 career goals.

Pele was a loved figure world over and India was no different. The Brazilian has enjoyed a long association with the country with his first trip to India dating back to 1977.

At the time, he was playing for the New York Cosmos team and played a friendly against Mohun Bagan, one of the country’s oldest and most popular football clubs in Kolkata. The match ended 2-2. 

The match was held before a packed Eden Gardens. While Pele did not score in the match, he provided the assist for the opener by Carlos Alberto Torres in the 17th minute, with a whopping75,000 in attendance to watch the King of Football. 

The match was held before a packed Eden Gardens. While Pele did not score in the match, he provided the assist for the opener by Carlos Alberto Torres in the 17th minute, with a whopping75,000 in attendance to watch the King of Football.  | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

Brazil football legend Pele (centre) posing for photo with the Mohun Bagan team during an exhibition match between New York Cosmos and Mohun Bagan, in Calcutta on September 24, 1977

Brazil football legend Pele (centre) posing for photo with the Mohun Bagan team during an exhibition match between New York Cosmos and Mohun Bagan, in Calcutta on September 24, 1977 | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

Read more stories on Fifa World Cup.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us