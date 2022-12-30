Pele no more: Brazil football legend’s trips to India immortalised in pictures

Football great Pele, 82, passed away of cancer on Thursday in Sao Paulo.

Pele had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021 and has since had regular treatment.

Pele is Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 games. Nicknamed the Black Pearl, Pele won one Ballon d’Or, a record three World Cups and scored a staggering 1,283 career goals.

Pele was a loved figure world over and India was no different. The Brazilian has enjoyed a long association with the country with his first trip to India dating back to 1977.

At the time, he was playing for the New York Cosmos team and played a friendly against Mohun Bagan, one of the country’s oldest and most popular football clubs in Kolkata. The match ended 2-2.

The match was held before a packed Eden Gardens. While Pele did not score in the match, he provided the assist for the opener by Carlos Alberto Torres in the 17th minute, with a whopping75,000 in attendance to watch the King of Football. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives